Fairborn Primary School construction on time

Submitted photos

Fairborn Primary School construction is on-time and on-budget, according to Fairborn City Schools. The walls are up and the roof is beginning to go up. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2020.

Submitted photos

Fairborn Primary School construction is on-time and on-budget, according to Fairborn City Schools. The walls are up and the roof is beginning to go up. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2020.

Submitted photos

Fairborn Primary School construction is on-time and on-budget, according to Fairborn City Schools. The walls are up and the roof is beginning to go up. Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2020.