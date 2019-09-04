Fairborn welcomes fall with annual events

FAIRBORN — The sun is setting earlier each evening, the leaves will soon be changing into shades of orange, brown and yellow, the temperatures are dropping, inviting a crispness to the air — and the Fairborn Parks and Recreation Division is gearing up for a number of annual events hosted every fall season.

United States Air Force Marathon participants are slated to run through downtown Fairborn and beyond as part of the 23rd edition of the event 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21. Events leading up to the race, however, are slated to begin Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20 with the Sports and Fitness Expo held at the Wright State University Nutter Center. The breakfast of champions will take place 8 to 10 a.m. followed by the gourmet pasta dinner slated for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

The 5K will kick-off Friday, Sept. 20 followed by the 10K, half and full marathon slated for Saturday, Sept. 21. The course, according to the City of Fairborn, has been redesigned. The race will include start line entertainment, an elite program, differing start times and the Fly-Fight-Win Challenge.

The Fairborn Flyzone will offer marathon spectators an opportunity to cheer runners on from downtown Fairborn. It will open 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 along Main Street and will include live entertainment, coffee and breakfast, a sign-making station, busing to and from the start and finish lines, bleacher seating, a special veterans section and more. Marathon participants are expected to “fly” through Fairborn by approximately 7:45 a.m. beginning with wheeled participants.

The Annual Fall Car Show will cap the weekend of marathon events slated to take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 in downtown Fairborn along Main Street. Now in its 29 year, the car show will welcome automotive enthusiasts to show off their set of wheels for an opportunity to pick up one of the 140 trophies. The top 100 will receive a goodie bag, and the first 250 registrants will receive a T-shirt and dash plaque.

To register in advance, individuals can pick up forms at the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce, 12 N Central Ave. or by calling 937-878-3191.

The inaugural Wright State University Festival of Flight will highlight the Wright Brothers and the region’s aviation heritage. The event is slated to take place 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 behind the Wright State University Nutter Center and will include live entertainment, food trucks, children’s activities and a haunted trail.

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team will play, as well as the Wright State University NCAA Division I volleyball team, men’s soccer team and the college’s club football team. Lights Out, Mad River Dogs and Summer Highway will provide the entertainment, as they took the gold in Fairborn’s first Battle of the Bands competition held in July 2019.

The Annual Fairborn Spooktacular Halloween Parade and Festival will scare its way into the community beginning 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. It will include the annual costume contest at the Fairborn YMCA from 6-7 p.m. Friday, followed by the parade at 7:15.

The fall festivities will wrap up with Fairborn Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 in downtown Fairborn along Main Street. Santa’s Candy Cane Lane promises a number of children’s activities and an opportunity to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Pony rides will also be available for $1.

