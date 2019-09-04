Reading is fun-damental

Submitted photos

Fairborn Intermediate School highlighted the importance of reading by recently hosting “Reading is Fundamental” for students. The event invited community officials from the Fairborn Fire Department, Fairborn Police Department and Fairborn City Schools Board of Education to read to the children.

Submitted photos

Fairborn Intermediate School highlighted the importance of reading by recently hosting “Reading is Fundamental” for students. The event invited community officials from the Fairborn Fire Department, Fairborn Police Department and Fairborn City Schools Board of Education to read to the children.