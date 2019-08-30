Fairborn woman charged with wire fraud scheme

FAIRBORN – Sandy Green, of Fairborn, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 48 months in prison for wire fraud as part of a scheme to defraud her previous employers, according to the United States Department of Justice Southern District of Ohio.

Benjamin C. Glassman, United States attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and Yvonne A. DiCristoforo, special agent in charge, U.S. Secret Service, announced the sentence imposed Aug. 28 by U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice.

According to court documents, Green was a bookkeeper at a Dayton business from May to November 2017. Green made fraudulent credit card returns without a corresponding legitimate purchase, causing company money to be paid into personal bank accounts belonging to Green and her family members.

Additionally, from April 2017 until March 2018, Green was the chief financial officer for a second victim business in the Dayton area. Green again defrauded the company, this time transferring money from the business’s credit union into bank accounts controlled by Green and her family members. She attempted to disguise receiving the money by falsely listing other individuals and entities as the payee.

In total, Green embezzled more than $150,000 from the two companies. As part of her sentence, she was ordered to pay approximately $173,000 in restitution to the two companies.

Green pleaded guilty in August 2018 to two counts of wire fraud.

U.S. Attorney Glassman commended the investigation of this case by the Secret Service and Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew J. Hunt and SaMee Harden, who are representing the United States in this case.