County employees honored

XENIA — Greene County commissioners Aug. 29 honored county employees who reached milestone employment anniversaries between January and May of this year.

“The commissioners said they wanted to do something to recognize the people that work for the county — the residents of Greene County — and the service they provide on an ongoing basis faithfully every day,” Board President Tom Koogler said. “You all do that and that’s the reason Greene County is the county that it is. That’s why people want to live in Greene County because of the services that are provided by you and all the other employees.”

Employees who celebrated 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 or 30 years received certificates and shook the hands of each commissioner.

“This is just a small token of appreciation that we have for what you folks do because you are the county,” Commissioner Dick Gould said. “We sit up here, but you really represent us.”

County employees join Commissioners Bob Glaser, Tom Koogler, and Dick Gould (back row) for recognition Aug. 29. Pictured: (middle row) Robert Nye, Sanitary Engineering; Anita Austin, Job & Family Services; Shane Caldwell, JFS; Jared Merriman, Parks & Trails; Brady Smith, P&T; Charles Frazier, P&T; John Berger, JFS; David Dudgeon, P&T; (front row) Rozella Hoersting, Family & Children First; Amy Salser, Greenewood Manor; Lynda Davey, JFS; Stephenie Powers, JFS; Sheila Pyle, JFS; Rhonda Burnett, JFS; Sara Shiveley, JFS; Deborah Brungs, JFS; Danny Kirkbride, GWM. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_GroupHonor.jpg County employees join Commissioners Bob Glaser, Tom Koogler, and Dick Gould (back row) for recognition Aug. 29. Pictured: (middle row) Robert Nye, Sanitary Engineering; Anita Austin, Job & Family Services; Shane Caldwell, JFS; Jared Merriman, Parks & Trails; Brady Smith, P&T; Charles Frazier, P&T; John Berger, JFS; David Dudgeon, P&T; (front row) Rozella Hoersting, Family & Children First; Amy Salser, Greenewood Manor; Lynda Davey, JFS; Stephenie Powers, JFS; Sheila Pyle, JFS; Rhonda Burnett, JFS; Sara Shiveley, JFS; Deborah Brungs, JFS; Danny Kirkbride, GWM. Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greene County Commission Board President Tom Koogler presents a certification to Robert Nye, Sanitary Engineering Department, for his 25-year commitment to the county. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_RobertNye.jpg Greene County Commission Board President Tom Koogler presents a certification to Robert Nye, Sanitary Engineering Department, for his 25-year commitment to the county. Anna Bolton | Greene County News Sara Shiveley, Department of Job & Family Services, accepts her certificate for her 5-year milestone. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_SaraShiveley.jpg Sara Shiveley, Department of Job & Family Services, accepts her certificate for her 5-year milestone. Anna Bolton | Greene County News County employees clap as Anita Austin, Department of Job & Family Services, stands up to receive her 25-year certificate. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_AnitaAustin.jpg County employees clap as Anita Austin, Department of Job & Family Services, stands up to receive her 25-year certificate. Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

