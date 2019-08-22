Citizens advised of theft ring, urged to lock vehicles

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County prosecutor is warning residents that a theft and fraud ring from out of state is operating in the county.

According to a release from the prosecutor’s office, Beavercreek and Fairborn police say the group is stealing purses, checks, credit cards and personal identification from unlocked motor vehicles.

“This group of men and women are well organized and they quickly use stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards and make Western Union transactions. They are also using the stolen identity information to defraud local banks and merchants,” Prosecutor Stephen K. Haller said.

Haller advised citizens to lock their vehicles, even if they are left unattended for a short period of time.