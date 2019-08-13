FAHS selling paintings, hosting upcoming programs

- 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at the Fairborn Senior Center: History of some Old Osborn homes, presented by multiple home owners;

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society will be selling seven original paintings by local artists during the 38th Annual Sweet Corn Festival slated for Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18.

The paintings cost $150 each. The paintings were intended to be displayed for the FAHS’s Fourth of July float during the annual parade. However, society officials said the wagon that was to be used for the float was damaged, leaving the FAHS unable to participate this year.

If the paintings are not purchased during the event, the FAHS will be raffling the paintings off during one of its upcoming events. Raffle tickets can be purchased during one of its upcoming programs. The winning tickets will be drawn at the end of the last program of the year, slated for Sunday, Dec. 8. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 for one ticket, $5 for six tickets and $20 for 80 tickets. Individuals do not need to be present to win. However, the FAHS will need their contact information.

The paintings were created by artists Bob Coats, Terri Lynn Perkins, Ann Armstrong- Ingoldsby, Carolyn Hollon, Barbara Arnold, Evvie Moore and Clarice Moore, respectively.

The FAHS will be hosting five programs through April, 2020, including presentations highlighting The Little Miami Watershed, Wright State University, history of some Old Osborn homes and more.

Programs are slated for:

– 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Fairborn Senior Center: Miami Valley Military History Museum, presented by Mark Conrad.

Art by local artist Ann Armstrong-Ingoldsby. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_fahsannarmstrong.jpg Art by local artist Ann Armstrong-Ingoldsby. Art by local artist Bob Coats. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_fahsbobcoats.jpg Art by local artist Bob Coats. Art by local artist Carolyn Hollon. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_fahscarolynnhollon.jpg Art by local artist Carolyn Hollon. Art by local artist Terri Lynn Perkins. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/08/web1_fahsterrilynn.jpg Art by local artist Terri Lynn Perkins.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

