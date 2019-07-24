Boonshoft dean returning to faculty

FAIRBORN — Dr. Margaret Dunn is stepping down from her role as dean of the Boonshoft School of Medicine, a position she has served since February 2015, and will instead return to faculty.

According to Wright State University spokesperson Seth Bauguess, the announcement came approximately one month ago. He said the institution will begin a search for individual to fill her role as dean in the fall months. Dunn has served the Boonshoft School of Medicine since 1982.

The Freeport, New York native earned her bachelor of science degree from Pennsylvania State University, completed her master of business administration at Wright State and received her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, according to Wright State. Dunn returned to her home state to complete her surgery residency at Einstein-Montefiore Medical Center, where she also served as chief surgical resident.

According to her biography on the Wright State website, she was the first woman to practice surgery in the region and served as the president of the Association of Women Surgeons. She earned the Nina Starr Braunwald Award in 2011 and is certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery. She additionally was included as part of the charter class of the Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine program for women in medicine.

Dunn was the associate dean of the medical school and CEO and president of Wright State Physicians from 2007 through 2013. Her biography said she was responsible for the construction of the 66,000 square-foot Wright State Physicians Health Center, which opened in 2012.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

