GCPH issues heat advisory

XENIA — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, which is in effect from Friday, July 19 to Saturday, July 20, Greene County Public Health officials report.

Heat Index Values will be near or above 105 degrees due to temperatures in the mid-90s, and dewpoints in the mid-70s.

“Exposure to extreme heat over prolonged periods of time without access to cooling intervals (such as typically occurs at night) makes it hard for the human body to maintain a consistent internal temperature,” GCPH officials said in a release. “This stress can result in a rise of internal temperature, and/or increased stress on respiratory and circulatory systems. Those most at risk include the elderly, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, the homeless, and individuals with a chronic medical condition.”

GCPH released the following suggestions:

Stay cool

• Stay in air-conditioned buildings. Local libraries are great places to escape the heat.

• Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

• Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.

• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

• Adjust blinds, shades, curtains and awnings to keep out the sun.

• Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

• Children and pets should not be left unattended in closed vehicles. Temperatures can reach dangerous levels rapidly.

Stay hydrated

• Drink more than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.

• Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

• Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

• Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.

Stay informed

• Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.

• Visit www.gcph.info to find local information and tips for preventing heat sickness.

• Keep your friends, family and neighbors aware of weather and heat safety information.

Additionally, GCPH officials encourage all residents to learn the signs and first aid response for heat-related illness. Warning signs and symptoms vary, but may include:

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms

• Heavy sweating,

• Weakness,

• Skin cold, pale, and clammy,

• Weak pulse,

• Fainting and vomiting.

What You Should Do

• Move to a cooler location,

• Lie down and loosen your clothing,

• Apply cool, wet cloths to as much of your body as possible,

• Sip water,

• If you have vomited and it continues, seek medical attention immediately.

Heat Stroke

Symptoms

• High body temperatures (above 103°F),

• Hot, red, dry or moist skin,

• Rapid, strong pulse,

• Possible unconsciousness.

What You Should Do

• Call 911 immediately – this is a medical emergency,

• Move the person to a cooler environment,

• Reduce the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or even a bath,

• Do NOT give fluids.

For more information about Greene County Public Health, call 937-374-5600 or visit the website at www.gcph.info.