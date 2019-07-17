Take a bow

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Parks and Recreation Division has been hosting youth summer camps throughout the season. Some camps are three-days-long, while others are for one day only. Children attended “Show Stoppers” July 16 which highlighted theatre arts.

Children had the opportunity during “Show Stoppers” to dress up and act out their favorite youth stories, such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Chicken Little and The Three Little Pigs.

Youth summer camps will run through the beginning of August. To find out which summer camps still have spots available, visit https://bit.ly/2NWxGkr.

