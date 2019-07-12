Sentencing: Man gets 15 years to life

XENIA — A man was sentenced July 11 to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of a 48-day-old baby.

A jury returned guilty verdicts the day prior for Kali Christon, 23, who was charged with felonious assault and murder.

The two charges are allied, so Christon was only sentenced on the murder charge. The sentence is a mandatory term pursuant to Ohio Revised Code.

Judge Michael Buckwalter said Christon has 426 days jail time credit and is subject to post-release control on both charges if he gets out of prison.

According to court records, Christon has the right to appeal. His defense attorney, Griff Nowicki, said after the trial that he plans to file an appeal.

Buckwalter classified the defendant as a violent offender.

The incident happened in a Fairborn home in March of 2018. The 6-week-old infant was in the sole care of the defendant, testimony revealed.

Assistant Prosecutors David Hayes and Bill Morrison represented the state, bringing witnesses to the stand including police officers, family members and medical experts. The defense did not call witnesses, but argued that others could have harmed the baby during the few minutes the defendant was away from the child.

The trial lasted three days in Buckwalter’s courtroom and a jury — made up of 12 Greene County residents — deliberated for just over two hours before reaching an agreement.

