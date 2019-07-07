Fairborn murder trial begins Monday

XENIA — The jury trial for a man accused of a Fairborn murder will begin Monday, July 8 in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

Kali N. Christon, 23, of Dayton pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and felonious assault late May of last year.

According to the indictment, a grand jury found that on March 8, 2018 Christon allegedly caused the death of an individual “as a result of committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence,” and “did knowingly cause serious physical harm” to the individual.

Fairborn Police Department officers were dispatched to a Fairborn home March 8 to respond to a non-breathing child, a police report says.

Accoring to court records, Christon later entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity. The court then ordered Christon to undergo a forensic psychiatric evaluation. The doctor’s report showed the defendant was competent to stand trial. Defense Attorney Griff Nowicki asked for a second evaluation.

Around 90 potential jurors will show up to the courthouse Monday morning to begin the jury selection process. After voir dire, attorneys will give their opening arguments in Judge Michael A. Buckwalter’s courtroom.

Christon is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $250,000 no 10 percent bond.

The murder charge is punishable by imprisonment for an indefinite term of 15 years to life.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/07/web1_Christon.jpg

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498.