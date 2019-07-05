Posted on by

Fairborn ready to block party


Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Main Street Block Party had a rainy start July 4, but the rain drops did not stop the festivities. Citizens still came out, umbrellas in-hand, and enjoyed friends, live performances as well as a number of vendors. Multiple inflatable amusement rides were waiting for the weather to clear before use.


The Fairborn Civic Band delivered a performance, entertaining with a number of songs while attendees enjoyed.


