Fairborn ready to block party

Nashville Recording Star David Wayne gave a lively performance.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Main Street Block Party had a rainy start July 4, but the rain drops did not stop the festivities. Citizens still came out, umbrellas in-hand, and enjoyed friends, live performances as well as a number of vendors. Multiple inflatable amusement rides were waiting for the weather to clear before use.

The Fairborn Civic Band delivered a performance, entertaining with a number of songs while attendees enjoyed.

