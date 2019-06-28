Summer Lunch Program continues in Fairborn

- Fairborn Library, 1 E. Main St. downstairs from noon-12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday only.

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools is offering free lunches through the summer months to local children in need.

“Fairborn City Schools staff actually take the meals to kids at various sites — serving a majority of a hot entree,” Child Nutrition Supervisor Kathleen Housman said in a letter to the Herald. ” … The Child Nutrition staff do a great job … They take a lot of pride in what they do — they are Fairborn residents, with children attending our district.”

Staff members drive a van-full of food and park it at various locations within the City of Fairborn. Participants then line up while staff members serve up meals. Children 18 and younger are welcome to join.

The summer lunch program will run through Friday, July 26 and excludes Thursday, July 4.

According to the Fairborn Library, more than 150 children and teens received free meals through the program at the library last year.

For more information, visit www.fairborn.k12.oh.us.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

