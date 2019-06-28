The fun truck has arrived

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The Fairborn Parks and Recreation Division Fun Truck is pulling up to local parks through the summer season to offer free equipment to borrow and play outdoor games. Pictured is a local boy gearing up to throw a football to an individual who distributes equipment from the Fun Truck.

The Fun Truck will park 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Central Park, 222 S Central Ave.; and 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at Rona Park, 600 Roehner Dr.

The Fun Truck offers items such as footballs and basketballs, wiffle ball equipment, chalk, hula hoops, board games, Frisbee, Nerf and dodge balls, tug-of-war equipment, jump ropes and bubbles. It is pictured with some of its equipment already taken out, ready to be played with.