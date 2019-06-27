City planning large fireworks display

10 a.m. - Annual 4th of July parade (up Central Avenue past the reviewing stand and then down Main Street to Second Street)

FAIRBORN — Thanks to a major donation by the the city, generous support from community businesses and a glitch in last year’s show, spectators at Community Park on the evening of Thursday, July 4 will be treated to an enormous fireworks display.

With the City of Fairborn leading the way, last year’s amount of funding doubled to produce the biggest in the event’s history even though an ignition malfunction prevented some of the fireworks to go off.

“Due to the moisture at the site where we were launching the shots, an electrical malfunction prevented an entire set of 10 racks from firing,” said Rozzi Manager Tom Fagan. “Those 10 racks contained 12 shells each and we will be adding those 120 aerial bombs to this year’s finale — rivaling any show in the tri-state.”

“Even though many spectators didn’t realize it because the last year’s display was almost double of previous years, we were extremely disappointed because Fairborn is one of our favorite places to be at,” Fagan added. “This will be a unique ‘wow’ show and a special treat for all those watching.”

Other major contributors to Wednesday’s Downtown Block Party and the fireworks include Ali Industries, I Supply, Handyman Ace Hardware and Soin Medical Center.

Fairborn will kick-off its annual Fourth of July celebration on Wednesday, July 3 with the yearly block party on Main Street. Fireworks will take place Thursday, July 4.

The festivities on Thursday, July 4 include inflatable amusement ride items, food and entertainment. The band Hey There Morgan will tip off the evening’s music from 5:30 to 7 p.m. followed by the Full Frontal Band — the featured headliner — from 7:30-10 p.m. with fireworks immediately after.

