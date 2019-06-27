Posted on by

Nothing beets the Farmers Market


Fairborn Farmers Market open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 5/3 Commons

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News The Fairborn Farmers Market included five vendors June 26 in addition to a food truck. The Farmers Market is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5/3 Commons.

Grace the dog serves as quality control for Yappy Treats, an all-natural hand-baked dog treat company.


Fairborn Farmers Market open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 5/3 Commons