Kids enjoy Safety City

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

Incoming Fairborn Primary School first grade students were invited to participate in Safety City, an annual program that highlights various aspects of safety including bus safety, police officers and firefighters.

Children also took turns driving or walking around a painted “safety city.” The stoplight, Mr. Blinky, had not been operational for some time. However, a city employee recently re-wired it for use this year.

School Resource Officer Zach Zink highlighted that approximately 87-88 children signed up for the program, making it a record-breaking year since Safety City moved from its previous location to Baker Middle School. Laura Madar, a first grade teacher at Fairborn Primary School, has been involved in the Safety City program since 2000.