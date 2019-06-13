Group helps clean up Little Miami

BELLBROOK — Nearly 300 volunteers removed trash of all types from the Greene County section of the Little Miami River June 8 and then enjoyed a river festival in Bellbrock Park afterwards.

During the clean-up, nearly 30 tires were removed, a child’s toilet, a car license plate, plywood, field drainage tile, railroad tie plates, shoes, lots of glass, metal cans, and plastic bottles and parts of plastic bags, and various items of clothing.

During the festival they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Little Miami River obtaining Scenic River Status while the 2019 Impact Awards were given to Kables Mill Big Wheel Committee for raising money to purchase the motor for the rescue boat for the Sugarcreek Fire Department, and to the three organizers of the 1971 clean up, the first for the Little Miami River: Mike Freemont, Tom Conlan Jr., and Tony Dryak.

Among the sponsors were Cybeck Financial Planners, The Connor Group, Greene County Parks and Trails, OEPA, Bellbrook Sugarcreek Parks, Fresh Thyme, Bellbrook United Methodist Church, ODNR Scenic Rivers program. BARC, Rivers Unlimited, Bellbrook Canoe Rental, and Rivers Edge Livery. Many organizations interested in preserving the river had displays at the festival.