County engineer cleaning up roads of debris

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County engineer’s office will be working on Trebein, Ludlow, Fairground and Beaver Valley roads over the next two to three weeks clearing the road right-of-way of storm debris and collecting residential yard debris placed by the road.

In order to accomplish this safely, according to the engineer’s office, flaggers will be present and traffic will be down to one lane in work zone areas during working hours. Motorists should use caution while traveling the area. Drivers can expect short closures while trucks are being loaded and are encouraged to seek alternative routes as crews work to clear the debris.

Residents on Trebein, Ludlow, Fairground and Beaver Valley roads can take their yard waste to Greene County Environmental Services at 2145 Greene Way Boulevard. Or, they can place their yard debris such as brush, trees limbs and firewood at the end of their property behind the curb or along the ditch line.

Greene County will not pick up construction debris or trash and will only pick up brush, tree limbs and firewood. Construction debris must be taken to a construction debris site such as Xenia Demolition Landfill in Xenia or the Montgomery County Transfer Facility in Moraine.

More information on yard waste drop off and construction debris can be found at: www.co.greene.oh.us/recycle

“Greene County appreciates your patience and cooperation over the next few weeks while we continue in recovery mode, as this will be a long-term operation. The county will make several rounds over the next couple of weeks to pick up the yard debris placed along the ditch line by residents,” the release said.

Residents who need assistance with clean-up can contact Be Hope Church at behope.church/relief