Varhola indicted for sex crimes

FAIRBORN —Jonathon C. Varhola, 39, has been indicted for five counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and five counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and is currently incarcerated at the Greene County Jail.

The Fairborn Police Department is seeking to determine if there are additional victims of the crimes.

“The investigation is still ongoing, in part to determine if there are more victims and with his arrest, we are hopeful they will come forward,” a press release by the Fairborn Police Department said. “They can contact the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000 or the tip line at 937-754-3018.”

According to Fairborn police, Varhola relocated to Maryland. However, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service (SOFAST), he was arrested at his home on April 30 and was extradited to Ohio on May 1. He has since been incarcerated.

The press release said the Fairborn Police Department began the investigation into the possible sex crimes against juveniles by the alleged suspect in late 2018. The release added that as a result of the investigation, Varhola was indicted for the crimes.

