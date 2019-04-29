Local achievers honored by officials

FAIRBORN — Greene County Officials recognized local achievers April 26 during the Greene County Annual Report to the Community.

Greene County Economic Development Director Paul Newman Jr. spoke about each achiever, while Greene County Commissioners Tom Koogler and Dick Gould gave each individual and organization their awards.

Achievers include:

The 445th Airlift Wing

The 445th Airlift Wing of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base earned the “Air Force Outstanding Unit Award” which was given based on “exceptionally meritorious service.”

“Led by Col. Adam B. Willis, 445th Airlift Wing commander, the Wing distinguished itself by training, equipping and maintaining combat-ready forces capable of providing rapid global airlift for America’s fighting forces in support of contingency air mobility taskings,” Newman said during the presentation. “The 445th Wing generated and flew more than 2,800 C-17 sorties, moved 20,000 passengers and delivered 41 million pounds of cargo for a total of 9,700 accident-free flying hours. In 2018, the 445th deployed 344 Airmen to more than 10 countries around the world.”

The wing provided relief aid support to the U.S. Agency for International Development Dentron program when it provided more than 615,000 meals to Haiti during a famine/crisis and delivered 616 tons of solar panels to Caribbean states.

Historic Clifton Mill

The Historic Clifton Mill was the recipient of the $50,000 grand prize when it was featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” which showcases Christmas light displays across the nation.

“What began as a simple idea of stringing a few strands of lights on the historic mill from the Satariano Family is now one of the largest outdoor holiday exhibits in the country,” Newman said. “This display includes over four million lights illuminating the mill, the gorge, the riverbanks, trees, and bridges. There is also a 100-foot waterfall illuminated by twinkling lights.”

Lt. General John “Jack” Hudson (ret.)

Lt. Gen. John L. “Jack” Hudson (ret.) received “The Air Force Historical Foundation’s 2018 Major General I.B. Holley Award,” which aims to honor a notable contribution to the documentation of Air Force history over a lifetime of service.

Hudson entered the Air Force in 1973 and served for 36 years on active duty in a variety of positions.

His decorations include The Defense Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, Navy Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Commendation Medal.

Upon his retirement, he served from 2018 through 2018 as the director of the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

“Without question Jack’s unwavering passion and patriotism are among the many reasons to celebrate and recognize him here today,” Newman said.

Kevin Lorson

Kevin Lorson is a Wright State University professor and director of the college’s physical education licensure program, which was honored with a “Chancellors Award” by the Ohio Department of Education. The program helped create a state-wide opioid prevention curriculum for school children.

The program is being implemented across Ohio and throughout the country.

“Kevin organized a statewide team of health educators, administrators, and higher education faculty to develop the Health, Opioid Prevention, Education and Supports (HOPES) in Schools curriculum,” Newman said. “The goal of the HOPES in Schools project is to assist schools in building, implementing, and expanding upon prevention, student health and student support systems.”

One Bistro

One Bistro, a faith-based non-profit “biznistry,” has a mission of providing a place in the community where neighbors can come together. Menu prices are “suggested” as the business operates under a “pay what you can afford” concept. If an individual is unable to pay for their meal, they can give their time in service to the business. Customers also have the opportunity to “pay it forward” and give a little extra on their check to fund a meal for an individual in need.

One Bistro earned the inaugural “Nourishing the Community” award from the Ohio Resturant Association.

Riki Karolyi

Victim Advocate for the Greene County Prosecutor Office Riki Karolyi earned the “2018 Margery Fry Outstanding Victim Services Award” from the National Organization for Victim Assistance.

“Riki is an outstanding victim advocate,” Newman said. “Her commitment, compassion, and dedication for crime victims’ rights have earned her this national honor.”

YSI, a xylem brand

YSI, a xylem brand, based in Yellow Springs earned the “Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Top Environmental Stewards Award” in 2018. The award highlights businesses and organizations who engage in activities that will benefit the environment. The award additionally serves as an incentive to commit to continuing to be a steward for the environment.

“YSI is a manufacturer of sampling and monitoring instruments, including equipment widely used to track water quality conditions and trends,” Newman said during the ceremony. “The company implements conservation and efficiency programs at its Yellow Springs facility, and its employees take their expertise into communities worldwide to educate people about water quality and protecting water resources.”

Walter R. Price

Walter Price, senior systems engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Air Force Research Laboratory, was awarded the “Career Achievement in Government Award” in Washington D.C. at the BEYA STEM Global Competition.

“Walter has been a practitioner in the complex field of scramjet propulsion for a large portion of his career, including his active duty time in the military,” Newman said. “He has performed combat systems engineering, technology integration and program management as a federal civilian employee for the Air Force for eight years, following 30 years of flight operations as a military officer.”

He has been a researcher within the Aerospace Systems Directorate since 2014, serving as the scramjet Propulsion Technical Area lead for high-speed strike weapon system and rocket booster lead engineer for the DARPA’s $500 million hypersonic demonstration programs. He also serves as the AFRL university representative for Cedarville University.

