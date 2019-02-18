WPAFB hosting job fair

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 88th Air Base Wing will host a career fair in partnership with Montgomery County.

The event will be held noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Dayton Convention Center. Positions of interest will include Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Facility), Contract Specialists, Recreation Assistants, Medical positions and countless others.

“This career fair is an important venture for Wright-Patt so we can find top talent to work in our Air Force,” Ashely Morgan, 88th Force Support Squardron said. “The work environment, on and off installation, is changing quickly and we’re looking for folks with the enthusiasm and skills to take us a step closer to our goals and in support of our mission requirements.”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the largest single site employer in Ohio and offers a wide array of employment opportunities.

“It’s not every day an employee can openly state they are part of a warfighting mission and Wright-Patt offers that opportunity,” said Morgan. “Come see the 88th ABW at the Career Fair for a chance to be a part of the Wright-Patt team.”

Online pre-registration is available to allow users to attach a resume along with other documents.

Career positions can be found online as the date of the event gets closer at www.usajobs.gov and www.nafjobs.org.