Springfield man stabbed in the neck in Fairborn, suspect taken into custody

FAIRBORN — Jordan Rike, 28, of Springfield, was stabbed in the neck at approximately 12:10 a.m. Friday, July 20 on the 800 block of Princeton Avenue, according to Fairborn police, and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

When Fairborn officers arrived at the scene, they found a suspect and took the individual into custody. The crime remains under investigation.

Our news partners at WDTN reported that police have not released the condition of the victim.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532. Our news partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532. Our news partners at WDTN contributed to this story.