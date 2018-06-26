Fairborn superintendent Mark North to submit letter of resignation

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City School District Superintendent Mark North said he plans to submit a letter of resignation to the board of education Thursday, June 28 at the regular school board meeting. On the same day, officials at the Wood County Educational Services Center will host a meeting, where they are expected to vote to hire him as the superintendent.

North was awarded a four-year contract upon his hiring at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year. Before serving as the superintendent of Fairborn City Schools, he worked for 10 years as the superintendent of the Lebanon City School District in Warren County.

Our news partners at the Sentinel-Tribune reported in April that the Wood County Educational Services Center had started its superintendent search after its current superintendent, Kyle Kanuckel, announced his retirement Feb. 27. The newspaper also reported that Kanuckel’s last day is Saturday, June 30.

Between 2002 and 2006, North was the assistant superintendent of the Groveport Local School District. He served as superintendent of the Southwest Licking School District (Licking County) from 1998 to 2002, as superintendent of the Frontier Local School District (Washington County) between 1996 and 1998 and as superintendent of the Southern Local District (Perry County) from 1995 to 1996.

Before becoming a superintendent, North was employed as principal of Gorham-Fayette Junior/Senior High School (Fulton County) from 1992 and 1995, and as the assistant principal of Madison High School (Lake County) between 1990 and 1992. He served as a special education teacher and basketball coach for Licking Heights High School (Licking County) between 1988 and 1990. North initially began his educational career as a special education teacher, football coach and softball coach at Morgan High School (Morgan County) during the 1987-1988 school year.

North received his bachelor’s degree in special education and health education from the University of Akron in 1987 and his master’s degree in educational administration from Ashland University in 1990. He has served as a member of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA) for a number of years and has given frequent presentations at conferences and workshops sponsored by the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA).

North replaced 13-year FCS superintendent Dave Scarberry upon his hiring nearly two years ago.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532. The Sentinel-Tribune, a sister publication, contributed to this story.

