Basketball, swimming, wrestling weekend recaps

Results

High Schools

Saturday

Boys basketball

Beavercreek 80, Thurgood Marshall 53

Liam Gluck led the way with 21 points for Beavercreek and had seven rebounds in the win.

The Beavers improve to 7-8 this season.

Carroll 50, Kenton Ridge 37

The Patriots backed up a big upset win the night before by defending its home court.

Sean McKitrick hit four three-pointers and had 21 points. Carroll is 10-4 overall.

Tippecanoe 71, Fairborn 46

Jaxon Roschi scored 13 and Caleb Kennehan had 12 in the road loss.

Dom Graham sank a pair of threes.

Preble Shawnee 68, Legacy Christian 33

The Knights were blitzed early in a 26-5 first quarter in the loss.

Jacob Thompson grabbed 15 rebounds to go with 10 points.

Bellefontaine 54, Xenia 47 (OT)

Damien Weaver led the Bucs with 15 points and had five assists.

Kellan Starks grabbed eight rebounds and Trimonde Henry had three steals.

Friday scores: Beavercreek 59, Springfield 47; Bellbrook 65, Waynesville 64; Carroll 58, CJ 57; Cedarville 83, Mechanicsburg 39; Greeneview 64, West Jefferson 42; West Carrollton 67, Fairborn 50; Troy 68, Xenia 64 (OT)

Girls basketball

Beavercreek 67, Wayne 46

The Beavers hit their highest point total of the season in outscoring the Warriors in each quarter of the game.

Beavercreek shot 52 percent from the field and had more assists and turnovers.

Bellbrook 51, Oakwood 36

The Golden Eagles had 11 steals and assisted on 16 of its 20 made baskets.

Ashley Frantz filled the stat book with 12 points, six blocks, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Carroll 60, Fenwick 41

A double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds for Kiera Healy propelled the Patriots to its second win in league play.

Eva Snyder added 17 points.

Catholic Central 46, Cedarville 42

Mili Smith tied her season-high with 13 points, but the Indians couldn’t overcome a late deficit in the league loss.

Molly Mossing had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Kailee Sutton added seven assists.

Greenon 42, Greeneview 25

Daylee Sandlin scored 14 points for the Rams in a loss to first-place Greenon.

Greeneview is now 8-9 overall this season.

Preble Shawnee 46, Legacy Christian 39

The Knights couldn’t hold onto a halftime lead and suffered its third loss of the season.

LCA was led by 11 points and eight rebounds by Audrey Stanley.

Sidney 66, Xenia 33

The Bucs hung on early before the Yellow Jackets picked up the pace.

Xenia remains in third in the MVL Valley Division.

Other scores: Stebbins 47, Fairborn 11

Swimming

Bellbrook wins DC Invite

The Golden Eagles won both the boys and girls side of the Dayton Christian Warriors of the Water Invite to take the overall crown over Carroll.

Legacy Christian was sixth overall in the 12-team meet.

Bellbrook won the girls 200-yard medley relay between the team of Grace Krane, McKenna Melton, Acey Faulkner and Teagan Melton. Peter Guthrie was the boys 200-yard individual medley champion. Teagan Melton and Catey Caldwell finished 1-2 in the girls 50-yard freestyle.

McKenna Melton edged out a girls 100-yard butterfly win and Teagan Melton grabbed the girls 100-yard freestyle title.

The team of Calle Caldwell, Catey Caldwel, Lorelai Wolverton and McKenna Melton won the girls 200-yard freestyle relay.

Sweeping the 100-yard breaststroke races were McKenna Melton and Guthrie.

The Golden Eagles capped a strong meet with Faulkner, Calle Caldwell, Catey Caldwell and Teagan Melton winning the girls 400-yard freestyle relay.

Wrestling

Greeneview second at league tourney

The Rams won seven individual titles at the OHC championship with its boys team finishing in second place overall.

The girls side got first but only get an unofficial title due to not enough teams competing.

Individuals finishing first for Greeneview were Ashtan Hendricks, Kyan Hendricks, Hawkeye Hickman, Robert Mitchell Jones, Logan Kibble, Eve Matt and Gwen Matt.

Jarett Daniels got a second place finish, and Payden Kiddle came in third. Fourth places were earned by Dallas Eavers, Jett Daniels, Carmen Kell and Hannah Manley.

Ashtan Hendricks was named as the league’s wrestler of the year.

Rechterman tops at invite

Xenia’s Vanessa Rechterman won the individual crown at the Brown Brothers Invitational.

Rechterman pinned all four of her opponents to win the 155-pound class of the event. She is undefeated this season in girl vs girl matches.

Beavercreek wins two of three

The Beavers competing in the 11th Hour Duals meet defeated Lebanon and host Upper Arlington and were narrowly defeated by Lancaster at the event.

Hunter Martin won matches against all three opponents, along with Tyler Hicks and Austin Papalios.

Middle School

Saturday

Wrestling

Rams girls win OHC

In the inaugural season of girls wrestling being a sanctioned sport by the OHSAA, the Rams placed in first and were unofficial champions of the OHC.

The girls team consisted of Elizabeth Manley, Marissa Allen, and Ginger Henry. Manley had two wins by pin as she was champion of her weight class. Henry also earned a championship in her weight class, while Allen also had a win by pin and finished second.

The boys team managed a fourth place finish despite missing several wrestlers to illness. All nine of the Rams wrestlers placed at the event.

Noah Dickerson and Lily Hendricks both had three wins by pin and placed first in their weight class. Colton Leaming and Kaden Pike got second place finishes, Austin Stiffler and Jacoby Baldwin earned a pair of fourths, Hayden Davis placed fifth, and Easton Lamka and Jackson Baldwin placed in sixth.

Schedule

High School

Tuesday

Boys basketball

Legacy Christian at Clinton Massie, 7 p.m.

Xenia at Piqua, 7 p.m.

Beavercreek at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 7:30 p.m.

McNicholas at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Catholic Central, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Fairborn, 7:30 p.m.

Greenon at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Carroll at Badin, 3:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at West Liberty Salem, 4 p.m.

Briefs

Bellbrook moves into top-10

Following a pair of dominant league win, the Golden Eagles girls basketball team entered the top-10 of the newest Ohio AP state Division I poll released on Monday.

Bellbrook is ranked No. 9 in the rankings and received two of the 20 first place votes available. The team is 14-2 overall this season.

Also making an appearance in the polls was the Greeneview boys team in the D-III rankings, getting a first place vote and sitting three spots from the top-10. The Legacy Christian girls team also made a second straight appearance in the receiving votes section within D-IV.

Curtis ranks top-five in NCAA

Xenia graduate and current Bowling Green men’s basketball player Samari Curtis ranks fourth at the NCAA Division I level in free throw percentage as of the conclusion of games on Sunday.

Curtis has made 60 of his 64 attempts this season. He went 8-for-8 in a game against Miami Ohio on Saturday, including a pair in the final seconds to help seal a win for his team.

Reds Caravan coming to Air Force Musuem

The 2023 Cincinnati Reds Caravan kicks off Monday and will travel more than 2,500 miles over six days with stops in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

Returning after a two-year hiatus, the Caravan provides fans of all ages the opportunity to interact with current and former players, minor leaguers, broadcasters and members of the Reds front office staff.

At each of the 10 fan stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows. All Caravan fan stops are free and open to the public, and at each fan stop, one lucky fan will win two tickets to the 2023 Opening Day game on Thursday, March 30 (4:10 p.m.) vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The North Tour will make fan stops in Ohio and includes major league infielder Alejo Lopez, minor league third baseman Cam Collier, Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Reds/Bally Sports Ohio broadcaster Jim Day and general manager Nick Krall.

The tour will make a stop on Jan. 28 at the National Museum of the United States Air Force from 3-5 p.m.

Seating and autographs will only be guaranteed for the first 400 fans in attendance. To reserve a seat and obtain an autograph visitors will need a wristband, which will be distributed by museum staff on Jan. 28 beginning at 12 noon. Seating for those with wristbands will open at 1 p.m. Standing room will also be available for additional guests who wish to listen to the question and answer session.

Appearances and schedules are subject to change. Visit reds.com/Caravan for up-to-date information and schedules.

Dayton Flyers to appear in Xenia

University of Dayton basketball players Koby Brea and Mike Sharavjamts will participate in the a meet and greet event.

The players will be at H&R Block in Xenia from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 1.

Both will be available for photo opportunities and autographs.

Sharavjamts briefly attended Legacy Christian Academy during the 2018-19 school year.

PBR returns to Nutter Center

For the seventh time in the sport’s history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into the Nutter Center on March 18 for their only Ohio stop with the PBR Dayton Rumble.

Tickets for the one-day event are currently on sale and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Nutter Center Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Various VIP sections are also available.

For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, visit PBR.com.

Winter sports schedules/results needed

Winter sports season is getting underway. Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.