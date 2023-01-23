Lake Erie trips up Jackets in rare home setback

CEDARVILLE —Lake Erie kept Cedarville in catch up mode and pulled out a 80-71 win in G-MAC action at the Callan Athletic Center.

It was just the second home loss in 12 games this winter for the Yellow Jackets, 13-5 overall and 6-4 G-MAC.

The Storm bolted to a 11-2 lead after the home team made just one of its first 12 shots from the field.

Freshman Kyle Thomas, who totaled a career-high 23 points, sparked a comeback by scoring the team’s next 12 points.

Cedarville turned around a 14-point deficit into a 64-63 lead with 5:11 to play, but LEC answered with a three-pointer to regain the lead for good.

Jayvon Maughmer tallied 16 points and Grant Whisman added 10.

Garr hits for 25; Cedarville handles Storm

CEDARVILLE — Paige Garr racked up 25 points and Lydia Sweeney added 20 to guide the Lady Jackets to a 83-77 G-MAC result over Lake Erie at the Callan Athletic Center.

Anne Wheeler chipped in 14 points for Cedarville, 6-10 and 4-6 G-MAC.

The home team came out hot shooting 61 percent in the first half and enjoyed a pair of 16-point cushions.

However, a 25-14 third period allowed the Storm to rally and they even took a one-point lead late in the quarter.

A 16-8 spurt to start the final frame pushed CU out in front by nine. Garr and Wheeler each buried two free throws in the final 25 seconds to clinch the win.

Rhem, Eckert hit NCAA provisional marks

YOUNGSTOWN — Hannah Rhem and Haleigh Eckert won their respective events hitting NCAA Division II provisional qualifying marks in two separate meets.

Rhem won the 5,000 meters at the Youngstown State Invitational in 17:15.33 which is the seventh-fastest effort in school history.

Eckert took first in the pole vault at the Ohio Northern Invitational clearing 12-3.50 (3.75m) – the same mark she hit in the season opener at Wittenberg. It also tied for No. 10 at Cedarville.

Elsewhere at YSU, Savannah Ackley won the 3K in 9:56.35 which is ninth on the Lady Jackets’ Top 10. Becky Madsen was second in the 5K in 18:13.16.

Cedarville finished second among six schools at ONU with four other athletes posting victories.

Joining Eckert at the top of the podium were Madeleine Peramaki in the 400 (1:04.06), Laurel Brown in the 800 (2:30.34), Caroline Schaeckenbach in the 60 meter hurdles (10:08), and Hannah Willow in the high jump (5-4.25; 1.63m).

Evan Leist won the 5,000 meter run in meet record time at the Youngstown State Invitational to highlight the Yellow Jackets’ performance in two locations.

He was timed in 14:38.03 which is the sixth-fastest time in program history. Isaiah Kelly was the runner-up in 14:52.75.

The 4 x 400 meter relay quartet of Jeremy Johnson, Jaden Johnson, Brandon Thomas, and Josh Jones was clocked in 3:21.27 for runner-up honors. It rates No. 3 on CU’s all-time list.

David Entz took third in the 60 meter hurdles (8:28) and Jeremy Johnson was fifth in the 400 (49.77).

The rest of the roster participated in the Ohio Northern Invitational placing fifth among six schools.

Nathanael Menk won the triple jump with a leap of 42.1-50 (12.84m).

