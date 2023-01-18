Xenia footbal trio to play in all-star game

XENIA — Three representatives from Xenia will participate in the 2023 Ohio High School Football Coaches Association All Star Game.

Seniors Jamell Wright and Tremell Wright will play on Team South in the Division I-III game. One of the assistant coaches for the team will be Xenia head coach Maurice Harden.

Smith had 94 tackles in the 2022 season, adding in nine sacks, 25 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles, including one recovery returned for a touchdown.

Wright produced 60 receptions for 1,128 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior year. On defense, he also had four interceptions.

Both Smith and Wright were selected by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association as first-team All-Ohio players in D-II for their play in the 2022 season.

Harden, the 2022 co-Coach of the Year in D-II, led Xenia to its first undefeated regular season and second overall Miami Valley League championship in his second year leading the team.

The game will take place at noon on April 29 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon. The D-IV-VII game will begin at 3 p.m.

Xenia senior Tremell Wright (7) will be joined by teammate Jamell Smith and head coach Maurice Harden in Massillon for the OHSFCA All-Star Game. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2023/01/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0066.jpg Xenia senior Tremell Wright (7) will be joined by teammate Jamell Smith and head coach Maurice Harden in Massillon for the OHSFCA All-Star Game. Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright [email protected]

