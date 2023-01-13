Xenia wins Battle of 35 dual

XENIA — Xenia retained the Battle of 35 rights in a dual match win at Greeneview on Thursday.

The Bucs won the head-to-head match 45-35, but needed to get some late wins to overcome an early deficit.

Xenia head coach Andy Lewis said he felt the dual began to change in momentum with a win by Alex Stacy as the Bucs were trailing up to his victory.

Devin Dodge and Cecil Piner also picked up wins for Xenia, and Jamell Smith sealed things at the end.

Greeneview got pins during the dual by Jarrett Daniels, Ashtan Hendricks and T.J. Pierce. Kyan Hendricks won his match via technical fall.

Xenia heads to the Hammer and Anvil Tournament at Western Brown on Saturday, while Greeneview will compete at the East Clinton Duals.

The middle school portion of the event went in favor of the Rams by a 39-21 score.

The match was back and forth early as it started off with Xenia taking an early 3-0 lead when Micah Fleming defeated Colton Leaming. Noah Dickerson put the Rams’ in the lead 6-3 when he pinned Alex Stacy in the next match.

Xenia’s Matt VanDyne then got a pin over Austin Stiffler to put his side in front before Lily Hendricks then tied the team score up at nine when she defeated Xenia’s Estevan Barajas. Xenia regained the lead on a Michael Combs pin of Hayden Davis before the Rams then got three straight pins by Jordan Stafford, Marissa Allen, and Jacoby Baldwin to take the lead for good 27-15.

Xenia’s final points of the evening came when Brody Stanfil received a forfeit. The Rams final 12 points came from Kaden Pike and Carson Ashley who both pinned their opponents.

Rams’ girls win scramble

Alison Calhoun, Gwen Matt, Eve Matt and Karlie Harlow picked up wins for the Greeneview girls team in a scramble event.

Beavercreek falls against Centerville

The Elks retained the Champions Cup with a 35-30 victory in a dual at the Beavers.

Beavercreek got wins by Jeremy Sibrel, Logan Besecker, Hunter Martin, Hicks, Charles Barhorst and Lucas Coomer.

Kyan Hendricks of Greeneview, seen wrestling in the Bulugaris Classic at Beavercreek on Jan. 6, picked up a win in the dual match against Xenia but the Bucs won Thursday’s match 45-35. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2023/01/web1_CMYK_DSC6917-Kyan.jpg Kyan Hendricks of Greeneview, seen wrestling in the Bulugaris Classic at Beavercreek on Jan. 6, picked up a win in the dual match against Xenia but the Bucs won Thursday’s match 45-35. Contributed photo

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.