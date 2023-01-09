Beavercreek cruises down the stretch against Carroll

BEAVERCREEK — Carroll’s patience was outdone by Beavercreek’s urgency Monday in a 47-31 non-league win for the Beavers at home.

Beavercreek (9-4) was led by 17 points from Charlotte Paulding, who made nearly half of her team’s field goals. Lilli Leopard added 11 and Live Walther had nine.

Carroll refused to settle for any shot that wasn’t within 10 feet of the basket, using penetrating dribble drives and lob entry passes to get the ball near the block underneath the basket as often as possible.

The Patriots only had four attempts from three and didn’t connect on any of them.

Kiera Healy got the ball early and often on her way to a team leading 13 points for Carroll. Eva Snyder, Ellie Meyer and Lyla Oliver all ended up with four in support of her.

Carroll (6-8) scored the game’s first four points before Beavercreek went on a 7-0 run to take hold the lead they wouldn’t relinquish. The Beavers steadily built up its lead the remainder of the game, but wasn’t able to extend it to double digits until early in the fourth quarter.

Beavercreek’s defense had its best success in forcing a turnover before Carroll’s offense could get set up in the half court, but fell victim to the ball movement set up by focusing on Oliver at the point on numerous occasions.

Offensive rebounding was key for Beavercreek as they also struggled from three, going 3-for-23, but were able to keep possessions alive to get second chance opportunities.

Carroll next hosts McNicholas on Wednesday as they look for their first league win, while Beavercreek will next head to Springfield.

Mia Patterson (3) comes up with a steal for Beavercreek against Carroll's Ellie Meyer (22) and looks back as her teammates start a fast break. Beavercreek's Charlotte Paulding (5) scored a game-high 17 points in her team's win agaisnt Carroll. Meghan Parlette (10) gets up a three-point attempt for Carroll as Beavercreek's Charlotte Paulding (5) closes in and head coach Aric Seilhamer gets in on the action from behind. Carroll's Lyla Oliver was held to four points in the loss at Beavercreek. Beavercreek's Alea Cook (15) pulls in a rebound off a Carroll miss. Carroll's Maura Petrovic (23) gets a shot off over the defending Abbey Garcia (33) and Riley RYan (34) for Beavercreek. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright

Contact Steven Wright at 937-213-1701 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

