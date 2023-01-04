Xenia scores 30 straight in win

XENIA — One of the better quarters of the season for Fairborn to open Wednesday’s game at Xenia wasn’t able to be sustained in the other three.

A run of 30 unanswered points by the Buccaneers more than doubled the output for the game by the Skyhawks in a 63-14 victory at home.

The first four minutes saw both sides trade leads as the defense played by the Skyhawks prevented easy looks at the basket and forced the Bucs to score from the free throw line.

Fairborn (0-9) held an 8-6 lead at the first quarter’s midway point until Xenia grabbed the lead for good shortly afterward on three made free throws. Fairborn still did what it could to keep things close and trailed 11-8 after one.

It was the start of the second where things quickly spiraled out of control.

Alaiya Meaux got a steal to end Fairborn’s opening possession of the quarter and scored on the fast break. She was fouled by Ava Williams of Fairborn on the play, and a referee quickly blew his whistle a second time to also call Williams for a technical foul.

It turned into a four-point play and the ball for Xenia after Kendall Sherman made both of the bonus attempts.

With Williams on the bench afterward, Xenia forced multiple turnovers and quickly racked up 18 points in the first three minutes of the quart to pull away.

“One of our keys is to get early offense,” Xenia head coach Jessica Threats said. “We were able to obviously do that a lot tonight.”

Bri Randall had 24 points in the game, 20 of which came in the first half, and Sherman also added 20 as both players outscored Fairborn on their own.

Sherman also made the only three-pointer of the game midway through the third quarter.

Morgan Hollon had eight points for Fairborn.

Xenia only shot 40 percent for the game, but committed just four turnovers to 26 for Fairborn.

Xenia junior Alaiya Meaux (11) fights off her own hair in addition to the Fairborn defense on a drive to the basket. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2023/01/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0090.jpg Xenia junior Alaiya Meaux (11) fights off her own hair in addition to the Fairborn defense on a drive to the basket. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Fairborn junior Ava Williams (4) and senior Chavon Lewis (24) look to box out Xenia junior Tayler Elliott (20). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2023/01/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0054.jpg Fairborn junior Ava Williams (4) and senior Chavon Lewis (24) look to box out Xenia junior Tayler Elliott (20). Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia senior Bri Randall (20) makes an acrobatic layup on a fast break during the first half of Wednesday’s 63-14 win against Fairborn. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2023/01/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0069.jpg Xenia senior Bri Randall (20) makes an acrobatic layup on a fast break during the first half of Wednesday’s 63-14 win against Fairborn. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Bucs defeat Skyhawks 63-14

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

