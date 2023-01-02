Wright State gets first league win

INDIANAPOLIS — Five different players finished in double figures on Monday afternoon for the Wright State men’s basketball team as the Raiders opened the 2023 calendar year with an 82-68 victory at IUPUI.

Wright State now returns home for six of its next eight contests throughout the rest of January, beginning Friday night with a nationally televised game on Friday night against Detroit Mercy. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from the Nutter Center and on ESPN2.

The Raiders led by 13 at the half and scored five of the first seven points after the break to extend their advantage. A 9-2 Wright State run over a three-minute stretch at the midway point of the second half pushed Wright State to a comfortable margin for the remainder of the afternoon.

Wright State (8-7, 1-3 Horizon) saw Trey Calvin finish with a game-high 21 points, tallying 16 in the second half, as he shot 9-of-15 from the floor overall with a trio of three-pointers while adding three assists and three steals. Amari Davis and Brandon Noel each scored 14 points, with Noel pulling down a career-best 15 rebounds – grabbing eight boards on the defensive glass and seven on the offensive glass. The redshirt-freshman collected 10 of his rebounds in the second half as he played 30-plus minutes for the fourth time this season.

Alex Huibregtse reached double figures for the fourth time in the last five games, scoring 10 points in the opening 20 minutes on his way to 13 points, and Andrew Welage added 12 points of his own off the bench, eight of which came in the second half.

Wright State shot 56 percent in the first half on the way to finishing the afternoon an even 50 percent overall (32-64) from the floor while connecting on eight three-pointers (8-21, 38 percent). The Raiders were 10-12 (83 percent) from the free throw line, with all but one attempt coming in the first half. Defensively, Wright State held IUPUI to 41 percent shooting in the first half and a 47 percent (26-55) overall shooting percentage. IUPUI was just 2-of-10 from three-point range but 14-of-16 (88 percent) at the free throw stripe.

Three Raiders score in double figures in loss at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS — Wright State ended its four-game road slate with a 85-69 loss against IUPUI on Sunday.

Wright State dropped to 1-13 on the season and 0-4 against Horizon League competition, while IUPUI improved to 7-6 overall and 3-1 in HL play.

Bryce Nixon finished with a team-high 19 points for her fifth consecutive double-figure scoring performance. Kacee Baumhower poured in a career-best 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting and a 5-of-7 clip at the charity stripe, while Emily Chapman totaled 11 points and a season-high four steals. Taylor Johnson-Matthews added six points and four rebounds off the bench. In total, WSU’s bench outscored IUPUI 27-13.

The Raiders shot 46.8 percent (29-of-62) from the field, good for their third-highest mark of the season. However, WSU was held to a season-low four 3-point makes on 22 attempts.

Wright State also turned 15 IUPUI turnovers into 13 points, tying a season-high mark in steals with 11. Chapman, Makiya Miller, and Lauren Scott paved the way with multiple steals in the loss.

The Jaguars shot 53.3% (32-of-60) overall, which included nine 3-pointers on 23 tries. All five of IUPUI’s starters scored in double figures, led by Jazmyn Turner with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Defensively, IUPUI edged the Raiders in rebounding 37-29.

Both offenses came out firing in the Horizon League contest, as IUPUI led 28-21 after the first quarter. The Raiders found success with a 60% (9-of-15) shooting percentage, with four players scoring four or more points in the quarter. However, the Jaguars shot 68% (11-of-16) from the field, including a 5-of-8 mark on 3-pointers.

WSU was outscored 23-13 in the second quarter, resulting in a 51-34 halftime deficit. The Raiders struggled from beyond the arc, with no 3-point makes on seven attempts. Meanwhile, IUPUI continued to thrive offensively with a 53% (9-of-17) shooting mark.

Wright State reduced its deficit to 53-41 at the 7:35 minute mark of the third quarter following a 3-pointer by Nixon. IUPUI responded with a 7-0 run to go up 60-41 with 5:43 left in the quarter and led 68-51 entering the game’s final period.

WSU’s deficit grew to 75-51 after a 12-0 run by IUPUI to start the fourth quarter, which was too much for the Raiders to overcome. Nixon finished the second half with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while Baumhower scored nine points in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders will continue their Horizon League slate on Thursday, January 5, with a home meeting versus Green Bay.

