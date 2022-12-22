Cedarville retains academic excellence award

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University is the recipient of the NCAA Presidents’ Award for Academic Excellence for the tenth consecutive year.

The University is one of 44 NCAA Division II member schools to receive the prestigious award.

“This award acknowledges the quality of student-athletes we are blessed to have at Cedarville along with the influence of our outstanding faculty,” stated Athletic Director Chris Cross.

“Additionally, we appreciate the leadership of Vice President for Academics Dr. Tom Mach, who has been a constant source of encouragement and support to our department.”

The award recognizes institutions for achieving four-year Academic Success Rates (ASR) of 90 percent or higher.

Cedarville finished tied for ninth out of 310 member schools in the country with an ASR of 94 percent.

The ASR is the percentage of student-athletes who graduate within six years of initial collegiate enrollment and consists of virtually all Division II student-athletes.

Cedarville is one of three Great Midwest Athletic Conference institutions to receive the award joining Hillsdale College and Trevecca Nazarene University.

The Federal Graduation Rate (FGR) computes the percentage of student-athletes who earned their degree in the seven-year window from the 2015-16 academic year through 2021-22.

Cedarville’s FGR for student-athletes is at 78 percent while the overall student body is at 73 percent.

10th consecutive year university honored