Cooper commits to Wabash

Legacy Christian senior Ethan Cooper announced his commitment to Wabash College located in Indiana as a wrestler on Tuesday. Wabash competes at the NCAA Division III level and is one of three four-year, non-religious men’s colleges in the United States.

