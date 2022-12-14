Panther buzzer beater spoils Lady Jacket comeback

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Lydia Sweeney fired in a career-high 33 points, but Kentucky Wesleyan overcame a Cedarville rally with a late basket to pull out a 67-65 G-MAC win at the Sportscenter.

The Lady Jackets fought back from a 16-point deficit in the third quarter to take the lead twice in the fourth period.

Paige Garr’s three-pointer with 2:48 remaining to put the visitors up, 61-60. Her jumper with just under a minute left made it 65-63.

The Panthers tied the game with 40 seconds to go, Cedarville misfired on the ensuing possession, and the hosts scored the winner in the final seconds.

Sweeney went 12-for-20 from the field, drilled three three-pointers, and was good on all six of her free throws.

Anne Wheeler provided 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals for the Jackets, 2-6 overall and 1-3 G-MAC.

Stinger Notes: Makenna Fee also handed out four assists. … Sweeney’s previous career-high was 22 points scored earlier this season at Drury. … Cedarville outscored the hosts 22-13 in the fourth quarter and 42-31 in the second half. … The Jackets shot .615 during their fourth period run making 4-of-6 triples. … Each team committed 16 turnovers. … The all-time series is tied, 11-11. … The two sides wrap up the regular season at the Callan Athletic Center on Feb. 25.

Yellow Jackets run into buzzsaw at Kentucky Wesleyan

Cedarville struggled through its worst offensive showing of the season resulting in a 82-50 romp at the hands of Kentucky Wesleyan in the Sportscenter.

The Yellow Jackets, 6-3 overall and 1-3 G-MAC, entered the contest averaging a league-leading 82 points per game.

The visitors traded baskets with the Panthers in the opening four minutes before it all fell apart.

The deficit was 11 midway through the period, 48-29 by halftime, and swelled to as much as 35 in the second half.

Jayvon Maughmer scored 11 points for Cedarville and Brayden Sipple had ten.

Stinger Notes: A total of 27 players combined saw action in the game. … The Jackets set season lows for points scored, field goal percentage, and free throw percentage. … CU had beaten the Panthers six straight times including the last four at the Sportscenter. … Kentucky Wesleyan leads the all-time series, 11-7. … The two schools play the regular season finale on Feb. 25 at the Callan Athletic Center.

