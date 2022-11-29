Cold shooting hurts Xenia in opener

XENIA — Each time Xenia needed to get a stop on defense, West Carrollton didn’t let it happen.

An early run combined with poor shooting doomed the Buccaneers in its season opener on Tuesday at home in a 63-47 defeat.

“Hats off to West Carrollton because we couldn’t get a stop when we needed it,” Xenia head coach Mike Arlinghaus said. “We hung around down 12 points most of the time and got it into single digits but couldn’t get a stop.”

West Carrollton led by 11 heading into the fourth quarter and the teams traded early baskets. Damien Weaver hit a three to snap a run of 16 straight missed attempts from beyond the arc for Xenia and also cut the lead to 52-43 with 5:08 remaining.

The Pirates came out of an ensuing Xenia timeout with a 7-0 run to push its lead to the largest of the game at 16 and end any Xenia hopes for a comeback.

“We just never made a play on two straight possessions,” Arlinghaus said. “Every time there was a play to be made they did it.”

Weaver led Xenia with 17 points in the contest. Kellan Starks had 12, eight of which came after halftime, and Joey Dawson added eight.

Xenia struggled throughout the night to shoot. Only converting on 33 percent of attempts from the field, the Buccaneers were 2-for-24 from three and made only 7 of 18 free throw attempts.

“In scrimmages so far we shot a lot better than that,” Arlinghaus said. “We can’t rely on shooting, but we’re better than that.”

Numerous turnovers mixed in with missed shots hindered Xenia in the early run of play. The Buccaneers were 3-for-11 from the field in the opening period with seven turnovers.

A 9-0 run midway through the quarter by West Carrollton held Xenia scoreless for three and a half minutes to help them pull away early.

Xenia cleaned it up with better shot selection and the help of some acrobatics in the second quarter, but were still unable to find anything from deep, finishing the first half 1 of 10 from beyond the arc as West Carrollton built a 12-point advantage at the break. Weaver had seven in the first half and Alijah Withers scored five.

“We got it into single digits once and I felt we competed all the way through,” Arlinghaus said. “We just did not play well. Between 2 of 24 and the free throw line, you can’t hurt yourself in both places. … We kind of hurt ourselves which you never want to do starting here.”

Slashing to the basket for the opening basket of the season for Xenia is senior Damien Weaver (3). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/11/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0004.jpg Slashing to the basket for the opening basket of the season for Xenia is senior Damien Weaver (3). Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Joey Dawson (5) defends the paint against the driving West Carrollton ball handler. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/11/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0006-4.jpg Senior Joey Dawson (5) defends the paint against the driving West Carrollton ball handler. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Nate Fellie (10) hit the only shot from three in the first half for Xenia. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/11/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0020-1.jpg Senior Nate Fellie (10) hit the only shot from three in the first half for Xenia. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Junior Juan Underwood (2) scores a basket late in the first half. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/11/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0032-4.jpg Junior Juan Underwood (2) scores a basket late in the first half. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Junior Alijah Withers (0) has the ball slapped away by the West Carrollton defense after a drive to the basket during the first half of Tuesday’s season opening loss to the Pirates. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/11/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0021-1.jpg Junior Alijah Withers (0) has the ball slapped away by the West Carrollton defense after a drive to the basket during the first half of Tuesday’s season opening loss to the Pirates. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Buccaneers make only two three-point attempts in loss

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.