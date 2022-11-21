Solid third quarter leads to Bellbrook win

MIAMISBURG — Bellbrook’s girls basketball team borrowed a page from the Ohio State football playbook Monday.

A solid, but not great first half followed by a game-changing third quarter en route to a 63-43 win over host Miamisburg Monday night.

Up 30-25 at halftime after shooting 4 of 16 from three-point range, Bellbrook built a 12-point lead midway through the third before taking a 43-34 lead into fourth. The lead quickly reached double digits in the fourth as the Golden Eagles improved to 2-0 overall and unofficially 2-0 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference as a non-member after beating Beavercreek on Friday.

“We have been a pretty good third quarter team,” Coach Jason Tincher said. “They don’t freak out (after a bad half). This team has a lot of experience.”

Bellbrook also has quick hands.

The Golden Eagles forced 10 first-half turnovers and 12 more in the second half, converting them into a lot of fast-break points.

“That’s when we’re better, when we can turn somebody over,” Tincher said. “(At halftime) we said hey, we all know it’s ugly. We’ve got to clean some things up defensively.”

Bellbrook also cleaned up some things at the offensive end as well, many times making an extra pass to set up a higher percentage shot.

“I thought our shot selection the second half was better,” Tincher said, while crediting Miamisburg’s first-half 2-3 zone defense.

Bellbrook didn’t hit double digits until the 1:58 mark of the first quarter. That’s when junior Taylor Scohy made a pair of free throws for a 10-6 lead. The Vikings (1-1) scored five straight to take an 11-10 lead but senior Willow Forsha swished a three-pointer to give Bellbrook the lead at 13-11 with 18 seconds left. After a turnover, junior Alayna Meyer made a three from the top of the key with two seconds left for a 16-11 lead after one.

Senior Olivia Trusty opened the second with one of two from the line and the lead eventually reached seven (21-14) after sophomore Jordan Frantz made a bucket with 5:12 left. The Vikings cut it to 21-19 with 3:28 left but senior Ashley Frantz scored on a fast break, taking a great touch pass from Trusty, and then after another ‘Burg bucket, Meyer hit another three for a 26-21 lead with 2:27 left.

Minutes later, Ashley Frantz scored on a fast break, this time taking a pass from Scohy, and then Scohy made a steal and layup for a 30-23 lead with 34 seconds left. Miamisburg scored with 15 seconds left to make it 30-25 at the half.

Senior Kelley Griffin made two of three from the line to start the second half and then Trusty scored off her own rebound to make it a 34-25 lead and Bellbrook cruised from there.

Scohy finished with 15 points, Meyer added 13, and Ashley Frantz 10 to lead the Golden Eagles.

They host Eaton Nov. 28.

Bellbrook senior Olivia Trusty looks at a shot in preparation for a rebound attempt. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/11/web1_DSC_0529.jpg Bellbrook senior Olivia Trusty looks at a shot in preparation for a rebound attempt. Bellbrook senior Ashley Frantz launches one from long range. She finished with 10 points. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/11/web1_DSC_0550.jpg Bellbrook senior Ashley Frantz launches one from long range. She finished with 10 points. Bellbrook junior Alayna Meyer lofts a floater to the hoop. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/11/web1_DSC_0545.jpg Bellbrook junior Alayna Meyer lofts a floater to the hoop. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Bellbrook sophomore Izzy Painter is locked in as she attempts a three-point shot during the Golden Eagles’ 63-43 win at Miamisburg Monday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/11/web1_DSC_0557.jpg Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News Bellbrook sophomore Izzy Painter is locked in as she attempts a three-point shot during the Golden Eagles’ 63-43 win at Miamisburg Monday. Senior Kelley Griffin brings the ball up the court as Miamisburg’s Alley Haas prepares to defend. Griffin scored all of her seven points in the third quarter as the Golden Eagles pulled away. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/11/web1_DSC_0543.jpg Senior Kelley Griffin brings the ball up the court as Miamisburg’s Alley Haas prepares to defend. Griffin scored all of her seven points in the third quarter as the Golden Eagles pulled away.

By Scott Halasz [email protected]

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

