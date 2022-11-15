Posted on by

Merritt commits to Liberty University


Legacy Christian senior Maddy Merritt announced her commitment to compete in track and field at Liberty University. Merritt competed primarily as a sprinter during the spring 2022 season and finished second at the state championships in the 400-meter run. She also advanced to state in the 200-meters.

Courtesy of LCA Athletics

