Central State earns seven All-SIAC selections

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University football program earned seven selections to the 2022 All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Team.

CSU’s seven selections is the most the program has had since joining the SIAC in 2013.

Hamady Diallo, Twon Hines and Jalil Lenore were named to the All-SIAC First Team with Hines appearing twice on the list as a receiver and kick returner. Brandon Brock, Mike White and Jacob Wooden earned All-SIAC Second Team honors.

Diallo, a 6’1 senior punter from Bradenton, Florida, ranked No. 2 in the SIAC with an average of 41.36 yards per punt. Diallo, who transferred from Lake Erie College, punted 33 times for a total of 1365 yards with a season long of 65 yards. He has totaled six punts of 50 or more yards while pinning opponents inside of the 20 yard line eight times this year.

Hines, a 6’0 junior from Dayton, Ohio, ranked among the top receivers in the SIAC in every statistical category. Hines finished the regular season ranked third in receiving yards with 650. He was also third in receiving touchdowns (5) and receptions (43). He was fourth in the conference in receiving yards per game with 65. As a kick returner, he was fourth in yards with 349 with one return for a touchdown. Hines averaged 38.8 yards per return with three returns of 60 or more yards.

Lenore led the SIAC and ranked fifth in NCAA Div. II in tackles with 113. In his first game as a Marauder, Lenore earned the Defensive MVP in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. The 6-2, freshman linebacker from Chicago, Illinois, went on to record 10 or more tackles in nine of ten games. Lenore also recorded two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and two blocked kicks.

Brock ranked among the SIAC elite with a team best 47 receptions. A 5-10 junior from Norfolk, Virginia, Brock ranked seventh in the SIAC in receiving yards per game with 60.8, fourth in yards with 608, and third in touchdowns with 4. Brock also returned punts for CSU, recording seven returns for 98 yards and one touchdown.

White, a converted running back, has been a consistent presence as a defensive end this season since being inserted into the lineup in the third week of the season. He ranked third in conference in tackles with 83. A 6-2 sophomore from Springfield, Ohio, White led CSU in sacks with 5.5 and tackles for a loss with 13.5. White also blocked four kicking attempts.

In his first year at CSU, Wooden made an immediate impact for an improved Marauder offensive line this season. A 6’4, 305 sophomore from Nashville, Tennessee, Wooden was one of the least penalized offensive linemen in the SIAC while helping CSU earn the top ranked passing attack in the SIAC.

For additional information on the All-SIAC Team, visit https://thesiac.com/news/2022/11/13/general-2022-siac-football-all-conference-honors-announced.aspx .

CSU men finish third; women finish fifth in SIAC Championships

ROCK HILLS, S. C. — Central State competed in the SIAC cross country championships on Friday morning in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

The CSU men finished in third place out of 14 SIAC schools with a total of 92 points, a total time of 2:30.54 and an average pace of 30.10. CSU runner Chris Chandler led the Marauders’ efforts with a sixth place finish with a time of 27:33.0, earning All-SIAC honors for the second year in a row.

Finishing in fifth place out of 13 teams with 123 total points, a team time of 1:59.01 and an average pace of 23:26, the Lady Marauders were led by Mariah Huston’s fourteenth place time of 22:00.0.

Full results from Friday’s SIAC Championships are available at https://www.tfrrs.org/results/xc/21174/SIAC_Cross_Country_Championships .

