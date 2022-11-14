Eyrich named D-III Player of the Year

XENIA — Yellow Springs senior Eli Eyrich was named the 2022 Division III Boys Soccer Player of the Year by the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association on Sunday.

Eyrich had career highs with 48 goals scored, 33 assists and 129 total points this season in leading Yellow Springs to its first regional title in school history and third state semifinals appearance. In his career, he scored 125 total goals to go with 81 assists.

Also winning the D-III Coach of the Year award was Yellow Springs’ Ben VanAusdal. His Bulldogs’ squad finished with a 20-2-2 record and outscored opponents 118-13.

Making first-team all-state in D-III also was Legacy Christian junior Parker Burke. He lead the Metro Buckeye Conference during the regular seaosn in total goals and finished with 42 which included 11 hat tricks, and was named the league’s co-player of the year along with Eyrich.

Both players were also named first-team all-district by the Miami Valley Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

In addition, Yellow Springs senior Dylon Mapes and Greeneview junior Andrew Hurley also made the first-team. Van Ausdal was district coach of the year and Legacy Christian’s Joe MacCaskey was Private Coach of the Year after a 18-1-0 season.

For D-I, Beavercreek senior Charlie Carpenter was honored by the MVSSCA, and in D-II Carroll sophomore Shawn Seymour and Bellbrook sophomore Riley Ferrin also made the team. Carroll’s Ben Swick was its D-II Assistant Coach of the Year.

The MVSCCA girls D-I team had Beavercreek senior Addy Canter and Bellbrook sophomore Jordan Frantz named to the first-team. Greeneview sophomore Caytlon Moore made the D-III team.

Yellow Springs head coach Ben VanAusdal (left) has been named the OSSCA Division III Boys Soccer Coach of the Year. Yellow Springs senior Eli Eyrich (13) has been named the OSSCA Division III Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

VanAusdal wins Coach of the Year

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.