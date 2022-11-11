Nine honored as top league performers

XENIA — Greene County had nine local athletes win their respective player of the year awards in cross country, golf and tennis during the fall sports season.

Ben Rodriguez of Legacy Christian and Caleb Sultan of Cedarville won runner of the year honors in boys cross country, and Legacy Christian’s Caroline Hamilton did the same on the girls side.

Four golfers won their league’s top award, including Wyatt Cowdrey of Xenia, Ian Rinehart of Greeneview and CJ Scohy of Bellbrook on the boys side, and Bellbrook’s Alexi Knight for the girls.

Anna Bowman of Cedarville and Maya Brink of Bellbrook both won in girls tennis for their respective leagues.

Coaches of the year include Sarah Kensinger of LCA in boys cross country, Howard Russ of Beavercreek in girls cross country, Jeff Schoy for boys golf from Bellbrook, and Beavercreek’s William Pryor in girls golf.

Here are the full all-league listings for boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, and girls tennis players from Greene County schools.

Boys Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Ben Rodriguez (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Caleb Sultan (Sr.), Cedarville, OHC

First Team: Mikuya Ford (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Joey Harding (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Nathan Massie (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Tommy Michael (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Ben Rodriguez (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Caleb Sultan (Sr.), Cedarville, OHC; Isaac Wallis (Jr.), Cedarville, OHC

Second Team: Archer Holston, Greeneview, OHC; Zach Shore (Jr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Noah Sylvester (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC;

Honorable Mention: Stewart Kroh (Fr.), Cedarville, OHC; Ben Ormsbee (Sr.), Cedarville, OHC; Josh Sultan (So.), Cedarville, OHC

Sportsmanship Award: Jack Horvath (Jr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Tommy Michael (Jr.), Legacy Christian, MBC

Rookie of the Year: Micah Smith (Fr.), Legacy Christian, MBC

Coach of the Year: Sarah Kensinger, Legacy Christian

Girls Cross Country

Runner of the Year: Caroline Hamilton (So.), Legacy Christian, MBC

First Team: Emily Crane (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Caroline Hamilton (So.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Abby Roberts (Jr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Macie Roberts (So.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Cheyan Sundell-Turner (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC

Second Team: Jamie Confer (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Sasi Dress-Johnson (Fr.), Yellow Springs, MBC; Anna Mark (Sr.), Cedarville, OHC; Ellie Mark (Fr.), Cedarville, OHC; Sarah Scarborough (Sr.), Xenia, MVL

Honorable Mention: Noel Kira (Jr.), Cedarville, OHC; Rachel Tarwater (Sr.), Cedarville, OHC

Coaches Award: Josie DeWine (Sr.), Yellow Springs, MBC

Sportsmanship Award: Elena Rodriguez (Jr.), Legacy Christian, Rebecca DeWine (Fr.), Yellow Springs, MBC

Coach of the Year: Howard Russ, Beavercreek

Boys Golf

Player of the Year: Wyatt Cowdrey (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Ian Rinehart (Jr.), Greeneview, OHC; CJ Scohy (So.), Bellbrook, SWBL

First Team: Aiden Caswell (Fr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Wyatt Cowdrey (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Andrew Magill (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Ian Rinehart (Jr.), Greeneview, OHC; CJ Scohy (So.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Myles Witt (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC

Second Team: Dean Bogan (Jr.), Xenia, MVL; Hunter Brooks (Sr.), Greeneview, OHC; Andrew Burkett (So.), Greeneview, OHC; Luke Grilliot (Jr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Thomas Park (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC; Luke Wallis (So.), Cedarville, OHC; Hayden Ward (Sr.), Legacy Christian, MBC

Honorable Mention: Anderson Davis (Jr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; JJ Donnaker (Sr.), Cedarville, OHC; David Gregory (Fr.), Bellbrook, SWBL

Sportsmanship Award: Luke Black (Jr.), Legacy Christian

Coach of the Year: Jeff Scohy, Bellbrook, SWBL

Girls Golf

Player of the Year: Alexi Knight (Fr.), Bellbrook, SWBL

First Team: Ainsley Gregory (Fr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Alexi Knight (Fr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Alayna Meyer (Jr.), Bellbrook, SWBL

Second Team: Sami Klinc (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Hailey McKenzie (So.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Nora Meek (So.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Lainey Schleich (So.), Bellbrook, SWBL

Honorable Mention: Emme Goodnough (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Ava Miller (Jr.), Bellbrook, SWBL

Coach of the Year: William Pryor, Beavercreek

Girls Tennis

Player of the Year: Anna Bowman (Sr.), Cedarville, OHC; Maya Brink (Jr.), Bellbrook, SWBL

First Team: Anna Bowman (Sr.), Cedarville, OHC; Maya Brink (Jr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Ryleigh Burnett (Jr.), Cedarville, OHC; Maddie Chappars (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL; Sara Cooley (Sr.), Cedarville, OHC; Addy Gill (So.), Greeneview, OHC; Abby Hahn (So.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Mikhaila Jones (Sr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Hannah Peterson (Jr.), Cedarville, OHC; Kenna Ruggles (Jr.), Beavercreek, GWOC; Reagan Smith (Jr.), Cedarville, OHC

Second Team: Victoria Contreras (So.), Beavercreek, GWOC: Layla Grossnickle (Sr.), Fairborn, MVL; Myleigh Smith (Sr.), Fairborn, MVL; Mikayla Stambaugh (Sr.), Fairborn, MVL; Kirsten Thomas (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL

Honorable Mention: Every Filburn, Bellbrook, SWBL; Aubrey O’Bryant (Sr.), Xenia, MVL; Olivia Trusty (Sr.), Bellbrook, SWBL

By Steven Wright

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

