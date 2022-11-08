Cedarville selected as NCAA soccer tournament host

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville is the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship and will host First and Second Round games this week.

Action is set to begin on Thursday at the Yellow Jacket Soccer Complex when No. 3 Ashland, 15-3-2, returns to town to take on No. 6 Ferris State, 10-5-5, at 3 p.m.

The Lady Jackets, 16-3-1, welcome No. 7 McKendree, 13-1-5, at 6 p.m. The winners meet on Saturday at 3 p .m.

“Just seeing the hard work pay off with the second seed in the Midwest Region is really exciting,” stated head coach Jonathan Meade.

“In early August we set goals to be in the national tournament and that was just one. So, they worked really hard and it’s been a very unified team. I couldn’t be happier.”

This is the second straight NCAA appearance for Cedarville and third overall. It marks the first time the Jackets have hosted regional games.

Additionally, it will be the first-ever meeting in women’s soccer between Cedarville and McKendree.

The other three teams in the region will play at No. 1 seed and defending champion Grand Valley State, 15-2-4.

On Friday at 11 a.m., No. 4 Maryville, 11-2-6, squares off against No. 5 Northern Michigan, 13-3-5, with the winner playing the host Lakers on Sunday at 1 p.m.

