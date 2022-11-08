Raiders fall at Toledo in season opener

TOLEDO — The Wright State women’s basketball program opened its 2022-23 season with an 88-56 loss against Toledo on Monday at Savage Arena.

Cedarville native Isabelle Bolender scored 11 points, and had four rebounds and two assists in her Division I debut after four seasons at Cedarville University.

Makiya Miller led the Raiders (0-1) with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting in her collegiate debut off the bench. Kacee Baumhower finished with 12 points and a team-leading five rebounds. Cara VanKempen chipped in defensively with two blocks.

Wright State shot 35 percent (20-of-57) on the day with a 31% (9-of-29) clip from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Rockets (1-0) finished 52% (36-of-69) from the field and 39% (8-of-21) on threes.

Toledo also held the edge on the glass, besting WSU 36-to-25 overall and 11-to-2 on offensive boards.

The season opener was a tale of two halves, as Toledo led 49-16 at halftime, punctuated by a 30-0 run spanning over 12 minutes. Bolender was the primary contributor for the Raiders, scoring WSU’s first nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.

Wright State outscored the Rockets 40-39 in the second half, including a 19-15 advantage in the third quarter. The Raiders finished the second half 14-of-30 (47%) shooting, paced by Baumhower and Miller with 12 points apiece.

Toledo had four players tally double-figure scoring performances, led by Jessica Cook’s double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raiders will return to action on Monday at Bowling Green.

