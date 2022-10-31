Five Greene County schools advance to state XC meet

TROY — Four teams and four individuals from Greene County qualified for the state cross country championships with their performances at regionals.

The regional meet was held near Troy High School on Saturday.

Division I had the Beavercreek girls team, along with Beavercreek boys individual Nathan Massie and Tyler Fecher and Bellbrook’s Mikuya Ford advance. Both the Carroll boys and girls teams advance out of D-II, while the D-III race saw Cedarville’s boys squad and Legacy Christian’s Ben Rodriguez move on.

The Indians finished in fourth place in the D-III race with 136 points. Caleb Sultan led the team with a second place finish in a time of 16:25.6, while Isaac Wallis came in ninth at 16:51.6. Ben Ormsbee also snuck into the top-30.

Legacy Christian’s boys team had a ninth place finish with 212 total points. Rodriguez was able to advance with a fifth place finish by running the course in 16:48.0.

The girls side had Caroline Hamilton from LCA come in 17th , and Yellow Springs’ Cheyan Sundell-Turner finish 21st to both just miss advancing.

Carroll boys squad continued its strong recent runs with another dominant first place finish at 55 points.

The Patriots grabbed the top two individual spots as Jack Agnew again was the race champion with a time of 16:06.0, and Logan Arnold was just over eight seconds behind. Seth Tivakaran got ninth in 16:51.1, and Andrew Janson was 14th in 16:53.1.

Carroll girls were second with 79 points, only five behind Mercy McAuley for the top spot.

Ruby Gross came in fourth with a run of 19:34.1, and Anna Thurman got in the top-10 at eighth in 19:49.5. Grace Braun finished 13th in 20:05.7, and Maggie Poor was 16th with a time of 20:14.9.

Beavercreek’s girls made several strong runs to finish fourth as a team with 140 points.

Abby Roberts got an eighth place finish with a time of 18:44.3, Macie Roberts was 11th in 18:54.3, and Jamie Confer 17th in 19:05.1.

The Beavercreek boys finished outside of team qualification in eighth at 221 points.

Massie’s run got him 12th place in 16:10.4, and Fecher was 18th in 16:20.3.

Ford’s run of 16:28.0 got him the final advancement spot in 24th by 2.3 seconds.

The state cross country races will take place on Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park. Division III will run first at 11 a.m., with the D-II boys at 1 p.m. and girls at 1:45 p.m. The D-I boys begin at 3 p.m. and the girls race at 3:45 p.m.

Beavercreek senior Tyler Fecher was one of two boys individuals for the Beavers advancing out of the D-I regional race. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0024-1.jpg Beavercreek senior Tyler Fecher was one of two boys individuals for the Beavers advancing out of the D-I regional race. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Cedarville senior Caleb Sultan (3116) runs at the OHSAA Southwest District Cross Country Championships on October 22 at Cedarville University. Sultan and his Indians teammates qualified for the D-III state meet by running to fourth place at the regional meet held in Troy. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0232.jpg Cedarville senior Caleb Sultan (3116) runs at the OHSAA Southwest District Cross Country Championships on October 22 at Cedarville University. Sultan and his Indians teammates qualified for the D-III state meet by running to fourth place at the regional meet held in Troy. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Carroll senior Grace Braun (3635) and junior Maggie Poor (3640) will join their Patriots teammates at state in the D-II race after the team finished in second at regionals. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0210.jpg Carroll senior Grace Braun (3635) and junior Maggie Poor (3640) will join their Patriots teammates at state in the D-II race after the team finished in second at regionals. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright [email protected]

