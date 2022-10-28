Beavercreek native Canter earns Horizon League honor

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wright State women’s soccer program received five Horizon League honors, headlined by Marcella Sizer earning Offensive Player of the Year, and freshman Elise Canter being selected for the All-Freshman Team, as the league office announced its yearly awards Friday.

Olga Massombo joined Sizer on the All-League First Team, while Lauren Borchert tabbed All-League Second Team honors. Canter and Kaylee Pham garnered All-Freshman Team accolades.

The five selections were the third-most of 11 conference programs, only behind Milwaukee and Oakland.

Canter has played in all 17 games for the Raiders in her first season of collegiate action. She is tied for third in the conference with four goals in HL-only play, highlighted by a two-goal performance in Wright State’s 2-1 victory at Robert Morris. The Beavercreek native added goals at home against Green Bay (9/22) and Oakland (10/16). On the season, Canter has put 70 percent of her shots on frame, as 12 of 17 shots have gone on goal.

Sizer, a Youngstown State transfer, totaled 15 points on six goals and three assists over 15 games (8 starts) in the regular season. The Waynesville, Ohio native ranked first in goals (5) and second in points (12) in conference-only play. Overall, she possesses top-three league marks in points per game (2nd, 1.00), points (3rd, 15), goals (3rd, 6), and goals per game (3rd, .400). Her efforts in the attack have led to Wright State scoring a goal in a school-record 12 consecutive games.

The senior forward netted four goals over a three-game span against conference opponents, highlighted by two goals (both equalizers) in Wright State’s 2-2 draw at IUPUI (9/25). Sizer added two assists — tied for the most by an HL player this season — in WSU’s 2-1 victory at RMU (10/13). Sizer is the second Raider in program history to receive Offensive Player of the Year honors, following Aaliyah Patten in 2018.

Massombo earned All-League First Team honors for the third consecutive season, becoming the fifth player in program history to do so and the first since ‘09 graduate Jess Rooma. The native of Montreal, Canada, has played and started in all 17 contests, ranking fourth on the team with seven points on two goals and three assists. The senior forward is one of only two players on the team with multiple goals and multiple assists.

Raiders with three potential ESPN linear selections

DAYTON — The Horizon League released on Thursday the League’s television schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 men’s basketball season, with Wright State men’s basketball selected for three potential regular season contests.

All regular season games during the 2022-23 season will be “wildcard” selections to ensure the best matchups possible.

Wright State’s three game selected at the Jan. 6, 2023, home game against Detroit Mercy, Feb. 10, 2023 hosting Northern Kentucky, and Feb. 17, 2023 on the road at Cleveland State.

The entire Horizon League Men’s Basketball Championship in Indianapolis will appear on ESPN linear networks from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The action begins on March 6 with semifinal No. 1 at 7 p.m. and semifinal No. 2 at 9:30 p.m. with both games on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. The championship game on March 7 will be shown on either ESPN or ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ continues to be the home for the League’s live streaming game content, a relationship that began during the 2014-15 season. All games in 2022 will be a part of the Horizon League’s “Anything Can Happen” campaign and fans can follow along on social media by using #HLMBBonESPN. Last season, four out of the five games were decided by single digits with three of those games decided by four points or less.

Canter https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0046-1.jpg Canter