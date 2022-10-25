Final state football poll released, district title draws unveiled

Briefs

Postseason football ticket buying guidelines

Xenia High School has released the following information regarding ticket sales and attendance for Friday’s home football playoff game against Little Miami.

Gates at Doug Adams Stadium will open at 5:30 p.m. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

The Xenia athletic department will be offering a free shuttle from Xenia Town Square to the stadium beginning at 5:15 p.m. To help with parking, the city has provided permission to utilize this lot. The shuttle will run to the stadium every 15 minutes until 7:15 p.m. and then will run back and forth for 60 minutes following the game.

There will be NO Presale ticket sales at Xenia High School or Warner Middle School.

All tickets must be purchased online and no cash will be taken at the gate. The ticketing website is different than what has been used during the regular season. Adult tickets are $10 and student tickets are $8.

Online ticket link: www.ohsaa.org/tickets

When purchasing tickets we are Division 2 Region 8.

Regular Season Reserved Parking Passes will be accepted in both lots.

No MVL, All-Sports Passes, Employee Passes, or Senior Citizen Passes will be accepted! Everyone in Kindergarten or older must have a ticket to get in. This is an OHSAA playoff rule, not Xenia.

You can print off your electronic ticket or keep it on your phone, please have your QR code or paper ticket ready as you approach the gate this will allow for quicker entry, if entering with a paper ticket.

If you can’t make the game, follow all the action on Twitter through the Xenia athletic account @XeniaAthletics and Xenia Daily Gazette writer @Steven_Wright_.

Similar ticket buying procedures are in place for all Greene County school playoff games.

Bellbrook is located in D-III, Region 12. Greeneview is located in D-V, Region 20. Cedarville is located in D-VII, Region 28.

Final state football poll released

Xenia finishes ranked No. 4 in the final Division II state AP poll of the regular season.

The Bucs retained one first-place vote after completing its 10-0 season and MVL championship.

Bellbrook moved down into the receiving votes section of the D-III rankings after its week 10 defeat.

Greeneview did not receive enough poins to stay in the receiving votes section of the D-V rankings despite appearing in the last four polls and closing the season with seven straight victories.

DIVISION II

1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (8) 10-0 131

2. Akron Hoban (3) 9-1 130

3. Massillon Washington (1) 8-1 109

4. Xenia (1) 10-0 76

5. Toledo Central Catholic (2) 9-1 70

6. Avon (1) 9-1 68

7. Medina Highland 10-0 59

8. Kings Mills Kings 9-1 42

9. Hudson 10-0 40

10. Painesville Riverside 9-1 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (12) 10-0 155

2. Chardon (3) 8-1 135

3. Canfield 8-1 104

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 9-1 69

5. Mount Orab Western Brown 9-1 66

6. Thornville Sheridan 9-1 55

7. Youngstown Ursuline 8-2 54

8. Youngstown Chaney 9-1 53

9. Wapakoneta 9-1 40

10. Jackson 8-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13.

Postseason Results

Monday

High School

Boys soccer

No. 3 Beavercreek 1, No. 4 Miamisburg 0

A first half goal by John Sutton, asissted by Connor Mathews, was enough to propel the Beavers to the district title game.

Beavercreek will play top-seeded Mason on Thursday at Lakota East HS.

No. 2 Carroll 8, No. 5 Benjamin Logan 0

Two goal games by Kaelen Bauersfeld, Shawn Seymour and Carter Valentine pushed the Patriots to a sectional title victory.

Carroll will face Wyoming on Thursday at Centerville HS.

No. 2 Yellow Springs 6, No. 12 Emmanuel Christian 0

Eli Eyrich’s two goals helped the Bulldogs to another sectional title win. Krishan Miller made three saves in net to help secure the win.

Yellow Springs plays in the district title game on Thursday against Botkins at Trotwood HS.

Greeneview site determined

The Greeneview game against Mariemont on Thursday will be played at Bellbrook HS.

Postseason Schedule

Wednesday

High School

Volleyball

No. 6 Beavercreek vs No. 2 Springboro, 6 p.m. (at Centerville HS)

No. 3 Bellbrook vs No. 5 Fairmont, 7:30 p.m. (at Centerville HS)