Greeneview wins OHC South title

ENON — The Rams left no doubt as to who was staying on top of the division at the end of the season.

Greeneview won the OHC South Division title for a second straight season with a 42-3 victory at Greenon, finishing the regular season with a 9-1 record.

Cole DeHaven returned and ran for 108 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. Cooper Payton and Alex Horney both found the endzone twice, and Logan Sandlin also scored.

Sean Leonard continued his strong season going perfect on extra points with at least five attempts being made and has converted 45 of 47 this year.

The Rams in its five division games won by an average score of 45.6-7.8.

Greeneview enters the postseason winners in its last seven games and will host Preble Shawnee to open the D-V playoffs on Friday.

Valley View 21, Bellbrook 7

The Golden Eagles scored just before halftime to cut its deficit to seven, but Valley View added on to its lead in the game’s final minutes to prevail in a battle of league unbeatens to close the regular season.

The loss ended a 12-game winning streak in league games for Bellbrook.

Elijah Brooks ends the regular season second in rushing yardage amongst all SWBL players.

Bellbrook will host Celina to open the D-III postseason on Friday.

Cedarville 49, Madison Plains 26

Racking up a season-high 415 yards of offense, the Indians raced out to an early lead to reach the .500 mark and finish the regular season at 5-5, the team’s best record since 2014.

Colt Coffey had his first career 100-yard rushing game, carrying the ball 17 times for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson Pyles threw for more than 200 yards for the sixth time this season and finishes second in the OHC in total passing yardage for the regular season. Jackson Howdyshell and Josh Flora both are in the top-five for receiving yards.

Jackson Miller got his fifth interception of the season to finish as the league leader.

Cedarville will travel to New Bremen to open the D-VII postseason on Friday.

Fairborn 28, West Carrollton 26

Fairborn grabbed the lead with just under 10 minutes remaining and the defense held off a late charge to secure the win.

The Skyhawks stopped a two-point conversion attempt which would have tied the score, and later stopped the Pirates’ final drive with a fourth down stop with 16 seconds remaining.

The Skyhawks finish the season with a 2-8 record.

Northmont 42, Beavercreek 3

CJ Crawford’s 15-tackle game earned him the honor of ending the season as the GWOC leader in total tackles this season with 116.

Shaun Morse closed out his fine season of kicking duties with a 43-yard field goal just before halftime.

Beavercreek finishes with a 2-8 record.

Fenwick 39, Carroll 6

Jack McGeady caught four passes for 107 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots’ season came to an end.

Tayshawn Brown had 11 tackles. Carroll finishes with a 3-7 record.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_GREENEVIEW-Rams-logo-1.jpg

Cedarville, Fairborn pick up victories

By Steven Wright [email protected]

GREENE COUNTY STATISTICAL LEADERS (Final Regular Season) Passing 1. Jackson Pyles (Jr.), Cedarville — 149/248, 1,835yds, 12TD, 13INT 2. Gavin McManus (So.), Xenia — 100/142, 1,479yds, 19TD, 7INT 3. Ryan Chapman (Sr.), Carroll — 128/251, 1,252yds, 11TD, 8INT 4. J.T. Smith (Jr.), Fairborn — 118/212, 1,097yds, 6TD, 9INT 5. Spencer Johnson (Sr.), Beavercreek — 100/178, 884yds, 7TD, 7INT 6. Luke Benetis (Jr.), Bellbrook — 46/87, 557yds, 9TD, 2INT Rushing 1. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 190att, 1,731yds, 23TD 2. Elijah Brooks (Sr.), Bellbrook — 177att, 1,213yds, 14TD 3. Ramon Browder (Sr.), Xenia — 86att, 648yds, 7TD 4. Cooper Payton (So.), Greeneview — 67att, 620yds, 13TD 5. Colt Coffey (So.), Cedarville — 140att, 615yds, 6TD 6. Cole DeHaven (Sr.), Greeneview — 81att, 612yds, 9TD Receiving 1. Tremell Wright (Sr.), Xenia — 49rec, 1,005yds, 17TD 2. Jackson Howdyshell (Jr.), Cedarville — 38rec, 667yds, 6TD 3. Caelan Bush (Sr.), Fairborn — 53rec, 576yds, 3TD 4. Josh Florda (Jr.), Cedarville — 35rec, 537yds, 2TD 5. Jack McGeady (So.), Carroll — 30rec, 401yds, 4TD 6. Zach Van Meter (Jr.), Carroll — 25rec, 369yds, 1TD All Purpose 1. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 1,846yds (1,731 – RUN, 50 – REC, 65 – FR) 2. Elijah Brooks (Sr.), Bellbrook — 1,223yds (1,213 – RUN, 10 – REC) 3. Caelan Bush (Sr.), Fairborn — 1,081yds (576 – REC, 505 – KR) 4. Tremell Wright (Sr.), Xenia — 1,079yds (25 – RUN, 1,005 – REC, 49 – INT) 5. Adi Hernandez (Jr.), Beavercreek — 990yds (29 – RUN, 243 – REC, 66 – PR, 652 – KR) 6. Cooper Payton (So.), Greeneview — 843yds (620 – RUN, 1 – REC, 204 – KR, 18 – INT) Scoring 1. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 144pts (24TD) 2. Tremell Wright (Sr.), Xenia — 108pts (18TD) 3. Elijah Brooks (Sr.), Bellbrook — 84pts (14TD) 4. Cooper Payton (So.), Greeneview — 78pts (13TD) 5. Jackson Howdyshell (Jr.), Cedarville — 71pts (7TD, 2FG, 21XP, 1 2pt) 6. Sean Leonard (So.), Greeneview — 69pts (8FG, 45XP) Tackles 1. C.J. Crawford (Jr.), Beavercreek — 116 (61 solo) 2. Cooper Payton (So.), Greeneivew — 97 (57 solo) 2. Sam Borhorst (Sr.), Bellbrook — 97 (55 solo) 4. Ronnie Butler (So.), Xenia — 96 (40 solo) 5. Luke Kosins (Sr.), Bellbrook — 86 (50 solo) 6. Jake Lopez (Jr.), Bellbrook — 84 (60 solo) Sacks 1. Jamell Smith (Sr.), Xenia — 6.5 2. Vincent Hummel (Sr.), Bellbrook — 5 3. Ramon Browder (Sr.), Xenia — 4.5 3. Zach Salyers (Sr.), Xenia — 4.5 5. Ethan Whitaker (Jr.), Cedarville — 4 6. Ayden Brewer (Jr.), Xenia — 3.5 6. Ronnie Butler (Sr.), Xenia — 3.5 Tackles for Loss 1. Jamell Smith (Sr.), Xenia — 23.5 2. Jake Lopez (Jr.), Bellbrook — 12 3. Ronnie Butler (So.), Xenia — 10.5 4. Jaxen Lewis (Sr.), Xenia — 8 5. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 7.5 6. Jacob Umina (Jr.), Bellbrook — 7 6. Ethan Whitaker (Jr.), Cedarville — 7 Interceptions 1. Jackson Miller (Jr.), Cedarville — 5 2. Carter Williams (Sr.), Greeneview — 4 2. Tremell Wright (Sr.), Xenia — 4 4. Ashtan Hendricks (Sr.), Greeneview — 3 4. Jake Lopez (Jr.), Bellbrook — 3 5. Coly Coffey (So.), Cedarville — 2 5. Dominique Johnson (Sr.), Fairborn — 2 5. William Reichley (Sr.), Greeneview — 2 5. Jacob Umina (Jr.), Bellbrook — 2 5. Arman Walker (Jr.), Cedarville — 2 Pass Deflections 1. Trent Smith (Sr.), Xenia — 17 5. Ashtan Hendricks (Sr.), Greeneview — 10 2. William Reichley (Sr.), Greeneview — 10 3. Alex Horney (So.), Greeneview — 8 4. Jacob Umina (Jr.), Bellbrook — 8 5. Ryan Chapman (Sr.), Carroll — 7 Forced Fumbles 1. Jamell Smith (Sr.), Xenia — 4 2. Ramon Browder (Sr.), Xenia — 2 2. Liam Harris (Jr.), Cedarville — 2 2. Luke Kosins (Sr.), Bellbrook — 2 2. Nick Oxner (Sr.), Beavercreek — 2 Fumble Recoveries 1. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 3 2. Sam Barhorst (Sr.), Bellbrook — 2 2. Ramon Browder (Sr.), Xenia — 2 2. Colt Coffey (So.), Cedarville — 2 2. Liam Harris (Jr.), Cedarville — 2 2. Anthony Mattern (Jr.), Fairborn — 2 2. Jackson Miller (Jr.), Cedarville — 2 2. Nick Oxner (Sr.), Beavercreek — 2 Defensive Touchdowns 1. Liam Harris (Jr.), Cedarville — 1 1. Vincent Hummel (Sr.), Bellbrook — 1 1. Trei’Shaun Sanders (Sr.), Xenia — 1 1. Jamell Smith (Sr.), Xenia — 1 1. Elija Ward (Sr.), Fairborn — 1 Kicking 1. Sean Leonard (So.), Greeneview — 8/9 FG (Long 48), 45/47 XP, 69pts 2. Sean Morse (Sr.), Beavercreek — 10/15 FG (Long 49), 14/15 XP, 44pts 3. Riley Ferrin (Sr.), Bellbrook — 4/7 FG (Long 41), 34/34 XP, 46pts 4. Nate Fellie (Sr.), Xenia — 1/2 FG (Long 21), 40/47 XP, 43pts 5. Jackson Howdyshell (Jr.), Cedarville — 2/4 FG (Long 27), 21/25 XP, 27pts 6. Sammy Deep (Sr.), Carroll — 3/7 FG, 14/15 XP, 23pts

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.