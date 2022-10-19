Xenia a-a-aces first round matchup

CENTERVILLE — On 20 occasions Wednesday, a familiar chant came from the Xenia volleyball players on the court, then its the bench, and was finally followed by whomever wanted to let it be known next.

“A-a-a-a-a-ace!”

The No. 15 Lady Bucs used many of those service aces in succession to build big leads in the opening games of its first round sectional tournament match and cruised to a win against No. 14 Ponitz CTC 25-9, 25-10, 25-9, at Centerville High School.

Kendall Sherman, Paige Shouse and Arison Boswell all had four total during the match, while Arianna Corbett and Emma Bowen both added three and Izzy Propes had two.

“We’ve been working to get more consistent at it because a lot of times, we could rally in points and go back there and ruin our momentum by having a service error,” head coach Jessica Threats said. “We’ve fortunate that we have some aggressive servers that can generate some aces for some extra points.”

Xenia had seven aces in the opening set with three by Boswell leading the way. All of Bowen’s came consecutively during a dominant second set run that was followed by three from Shouse to see Xenia break an early 4-4 tie into a 15-7 advantage. The Lady Bucs had nine total aces in the second game.

Propes got both of her aces during a seven-point service run in the third game, the largest for either side in the match, that allowed the Lady Bucs to coast down the home stretch.

Shouse also had 10 kills and Sherman produced eight.

Xenia went through a tough stretch during the middle of the season in going 4-10 out of the game while dealing with injuries and inconsistent lineups.

Following a post-match team meeting before heading home after a loss at Greeneview, Xenia has gone 6-3 since and Threats said she has been pleased with her team’s response to that talk.

“Early in the season, everything was a struggle from getting used to adjustments and anybody needing to be ready to go on any given night,” she said. “Obviously a talk after that match has definitely helped. I knew that once we had all of our pieces we could be a strong team, and I’m excited they’ve come back now toward the latter part of the season.”

Xenia advances to face No. 3 Bellbrook on Saturday at 4 p.m. back at Centerville.

The Xenia bench stayed active during Wednesday’s sectional tournament match against Ponitz CTC in cheering for their teammates service aces over and over. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0045.jpg The Xenia bench stayed active during Wednesday’s sectional tournament match against Ponitz CTC in cheering for their teammates service aces over and over. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Kendall Sherman tries to get her hit attempt past the blocking Ponitz CTC player. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0009-1.jpg Senior Kendall Sherman tries to get her hit attempt past the blocking Ponitz CTC player. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Junior Paige Shouse had 10 kills and four aces against Ponitz CTC. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0015.jpg Junior Paige Shouse had 10 kills and four aces against Ponitz CTC. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Freshman Adelyn Tate (10) was the center of attention as she gently tapped a ball over the net to win a point. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0024.jpg Freshman Adelyn Tate (10) was the center of attention as she gently tapped a ball over the net to win a point. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Arison Boswell (8) goes up for her hit attempt as her teammates look on. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0038.jpg Senior Arison Boswell (8) goes up for her hit attempt as her teammates look on. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Arianna Corbett watches the ball as she prepares to put it in play during Wednesday’s third set. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0034.jpg Senior Arianna Corbett watches the ball as she prepares to put it in play during Wednesday’s third set. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Lady Bucs defeat Ponitz CTC in straight sets

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.