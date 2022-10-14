LCA goes undefeated, wins MBC

Dillon Campbell (left) and Parker Burke (right) are two of the three individual record setters for the Knights this year. Still completing their junior seasons, Campbell set the new school marks for assists in a single season (22) and career (47), while Burke did so for goals in both categories with 38 this season and 78 for his career. Junior Adam Newell also got in on the records with 11 shutouts in goal this season and a career total of 27.

Legacy Christian Academy’s boys soccer team won the Metro Buckeye Conference regular season title with a 3-0 victory against Dayton Christian on Thursday. The victory send the Knights into the postseason with a perfect 17-0-0 record this season. LCA begins sectional tournament play as the No. 1-seed in Division III’s Southwest District and will play at home either Twin Valley South or Miami Valley on Thursday.