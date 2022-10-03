Bellbrook bounces back to defeat Beavercreek

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook was able to rebound from its first loss in more than a month with a four set victory over Beavercreek at home Monday.

Wearing down and frustrating Beavercreek during the final set, Bellbrook won 25-17, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15 to complete it non-league portion of the regular season schedule.

The Golden Eagles went unbeaten in all 12 of its September matches and had a 13-match win streak overall before losing in five sets at Fairmont on Saturday.

The two October non-league contests were seen as a good litmus test by head coach Lynzee Allen against fellow Division I opponents ahead of the upcoming postseason tournament.

“We were pumped and ready to go on Saturday,” she said. “We had won the first two sets and then it was just a slow downhill and I watched the game and still couldn’t see what made that happen. Fairmont didn’t give up and they’re scrappy because of their great coach.”

Bellbrook won the first set handily on Monday but fell behind by five points at 20-15 in the second before nearly staging a comeback. Bellbrook fought off four set points and served to tie the score but Beavercreek was able to recover and even the match.

Roles were reversed in the third set with Bellbrook needing to stave off a Beavercreek late rally. The Golden Eagles quickly jumped out in front in the final set though and eventually won nine straight points starting with a 13-7 advantage to pull away as miscommunication issues and frustration set in for Beavercreek.

Sam Pavlak had 11 kills to go with four blocks for Bellbrook. Alanna Vavao and McKenna Melton led the way with 12 kills and six aces, respectively. Sydney Burchfield produced 12 digs.

Bellbrook now heads back into SWBL play with four matches remaining in the season. They’ll learn their postseason tournament draw to begin sectional play on Sunday.

“Matches like Saturday and athis today makes me excited for the tournament,” Allen said. “These are the kind of teams we’re going to be playing.”

Getting way up in preparation for her hit attempt is Bellbrook senior Alanna Vavao (12). She had 12 kills in the Golden Eagles’ four-set win against Beavercreek on Monday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0208.jpg Getting way up in preparation for her hit attempt is Bellbrook senior Alanna Vavao (12). She had 12 kills in the Golden Eagles’ four-set win against Beavercreek on Monday. Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek junior Rowyn Dent (16) serves near the opening of the match at Bellbrook. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0107.jpg Beavercreek junior Rowyn Dent (16) serves near the opening of the match at Bellbrook. Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook senior McKenna Melton (right) has her hit attempt blocked by Beavercreek senior Adele McCarthy (13) with junior Kate Hess (10) in tow. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0110.jpg Bellbrook senior McKenna Melton (right) has her hit attempt blocked by Beavercreek senior Adele McCarthy (13) with junior Kate Hess (10) in tow. Steven Wright | Greene County News Getting tangled up on who was to play the serve are Bellbrook seniors Alanna Vavao (10) and Grace Krane (9). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0113.jpg Getting tangled up on who was to play the serve are Bellbrook seniors Alanna Vavao (10) and Grace Krane (9). Steven Wright | Greene County News Putting her team ahead with a long service rally in the third set against Beavercreek was senior Grace Krane (9). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0123.jpg Putting her team ahead with a long service rally in the third set against Beavercreek was senior Grace Krane (9). Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook senior Grace Krane (9) had 22 assists in the win against Beavercreek. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0156.jpg Bellbrook senior Grace Krane (9) had 22 assists in the win against Beavercreek. Steven Wright | Greene County News Looking to get the ball past the Beavercreek wall of senior Peyton Bundy (17) and junior Kate Hess (10) for Bellbrook is senior McKenna Melton (14). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0169.jpg Looking to get the ball past the Beavercreek wall of senior Peyton Bundy (17) and junior Kate Hess (10) for Bellbrook is senior McKenna Melton (14). Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek senior Peyton Bundy (17) tries to chase down an errant ball and keep the play alive. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0181.jpg Beavercreek senior Peyton Bundy (17) tries to chase down an errant ball and keep the play alive. Steven Wright | Greene County News Unable to come up with the diving save for Beavercreek was junior Kayla Caldwell (3). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0183.jpg Unable to come up with the diving save for Beavercreek was junior Kayla Caldwell (3). Steven Wright | Greene County News Bellbrook senior McKenna Melton (14) fires a ball over the net. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0191.jpg Bellbrook senior McKenna Melton (14) fires a ball over the net. Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek junior Rowyn Dent (16) gets her hit attempt through the wall of Bellbrook senior Grace Krane (9) and sophomore Corinne Stamm (13). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0198.jpg Beavercreek junior Rowyn Dent (16) gets her hit attempt through the wall of Bellbrook senior Grace Krane (9) and sophomore Corinne Stamm (13). Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek senior Emma Kuhn (12) gets a fingertip on the hit attempt by Bellbrook junior Sam Pavlak (12). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/10/web1_CMYKeditedDSC_0205.jpg Beavercreek senior Emma Kuhn (12) gets a fingertip on the hit attempt by Bellbrook junior Sam Pavlak (12). Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.